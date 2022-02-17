https://sputniknews.com/20220217/india-toes-a-cautious-line-on-canadas-truckers-protest-amid-widespread-public-criticism-of-trudeau-1093116807.html

India Toes a Cautious Line on Canada's Truckers’ Protest Amid Widespread Public Criticism of Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act on 14 February as a way to end the ongoing protests in Ottawa and other cities against COVID...

The Indian foreign ministry on Thursday said that New Delhi was "closely following" the developments in Canada, as it also reiterated its previous warning asking the Indian citizens living in the north American country to “remain alert”.He was answering questions from several journalists, who reminded him that Trudeau had been “very critical of the farmers’ agitation” in India in December 2020.Back then, India had lodged a strong protest with the Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi and warned that the actions could have a “seriously damaging impact” on bilateral ties. The Canadian leader had also raised the issue of India’s protesting farmers during a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021.The Indian foreign ministry spokesman recalled that the India High Commission in Ottawa had on 8 February issued advice, in which it warned Indian citizens in Canada to “avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place”.The cautious remarks by the Indian official accompany a surge of opposition against Trudeau among many Indians in recent days.Several leaders from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have slammed Trudeau for his recent actions, including ordering the freezing of bank accounts of people linked with the truckers’ protest.According to the Emergency Economic Measures Order on 15 February, the Canadian government asked banks and other financial institutions to “cease” their relationship with people involved in “illegal blockades”, a decision which has drawn flak both domestically and internationally.Manjinder Singh Sirsa, another BJP politician from the Sikh community, has also slammed Trudeau for curbing the truckers’ “right to protest" by invoking the Emergencies Act.“There are many Sikhs living in Canada and I don’t want my criticism of the Canadian government to have any implications for them. However, I would like to state that we have even witnessed protests here in India in recent years. But the government here hasn’t resorted to such drastic measures to control these protests,” added Sirsa.Another BJP politician, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is also of Sikh descent, meanwhile accused Trudeau of “murdering democracy” in Canada.Sikhs comprise nearly 1.5 percent of Canada’s population and many of the community members have maintained links with their families back in India. In 2019, Indians made up the fastest-growing immigrant community in Canada, comprising 25 percent of new entrants.Besides reservations from India, several Indian-Canadian organisations have also criticised Ottawa's emergency measures.The forum advised Trudeau to learn from Prime Minister Modi as to how such protests can be handled, as it reminded the Canadian leader about the “gratuitous advice” he offered to New Delhi at the time of the farmers’ protest.

