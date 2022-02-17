https://sputniknews.com/20220217/india-lifts-flight-restrictions-with-ukraine-after-call-for-its-citizens-to-leave-european-country-1093103055.html
India Lifts Flight Restrictions With Ukraine After Call for Its Citizens to Leave European Country
The situation in eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic saying on Thursday that the Ukrainian military fired mortar... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Indian government on Thursday revoked the curbs on daily flights operating between India and Ukraine, a day after it advised its citizens, primarily students, to leave the Eastern European country temporarily.Ukraine is among the 35 countries with an air bubble agreement, under which specific people can travel on limited flights between the two countries.Indian airlines have been informed about adding flights due to increased demand. Ukraine International Airlines currently has a once-a-week flight to Delhi.India's Foreign Ministry has also set up a control room to help Indian students and others who wish to leave the country. Around 20,000 Indian nationals currently reside in Ukraine.Even as several countries, including the US, have announced shifting their Kiev office to another place, the Indian Embassy remains operational.On Thursday, the situation deteriorated in the Donbass region as the Lugansk People's Republic militia accused the Ukrainian military of violating a ceasefire and loose mortar shelling.Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has announced the return of units of the tank army from Russia's Western Military District to the site of permanent deployment after drills.Contradicting the Russian claims about troop withdrawals from the Ukrainian border, a senior US official accused Moscow of sending thousands of additional soldiers, suspecting a false pretext by the Kremlin "at any moment to justify an invasion".
The situation in eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic saying on Thursday that the Ukrainian military fired mortar shells and grenades at four localities in Donbass.
The Indian government on Thursday revoked the curbs on daily flights operating between India and Ukraine, a day after it advised its citizens, primarily students, to leave the Eastern European country
temporarily.
Ukraine is among the 35 countries with an air bubble agreement, under which specific people can travel on limited flights between the two countries.
"The Ministry of Civil Aviation has removed the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in an Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights as well as charter flights can operate", a government statement read.
Indian airlines have been informed about adding flights due to increased demand. Ukraine International Airlines currently has a once-a-week flight to Delhi.
India's Foreign Ministry has also set up a control room to help Indian students and others who wish to leave the country. Around 20,000 Indian nationals currently reside in Ukraine.
Even as several countries, including the US, have announced shifting their Kiev office to another place, the Indian Embassy remains operational.
On Thursday, the situation deteriorated in the Donbass region as the Lugansk People's Republic militia
accused the Ukrainian military of violating a ceasefire and loose mortar shelling.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has announced the return of units of the tank army from Russia's Western Military District to the site of permanent deployment after drills.
Contradicting the Russian claims about troop withdrawals from the Ukrainian border, a senior US official accused Moscow of sending thousands of additional soldiers, suspecting a false pretext by the Kremlin "at any moment to justify an invasion"
.