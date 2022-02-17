https://sputniknews.com/20220217/india-lifts-flight-restrictions-with-ukraine-after-call-for-its-citizens-to-leave-european-country-1093103055.html

India Lifts Flight Restrictions With Ukraine After Call for Its Citizens to Leave European Country

India Lifts Flight Restrictions With Ukraine After Call for Its Citizens to Leave European Country

The situation in eastern Ukraine remains tense, with the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic saying on Thursday that the Ukrainian military fired mortar... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T08:58+0000

2022-02-17T08:58+0000

2022-02-17T08:58+0000

india

indian foreign ministry

students

ukraine

donbass

airlines

air india

kiev

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107946/48/1079464806_0:173:3029:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_72fefc967594c0a03823f249aa6b64a5.jpg

The Indian government on Thursday revoked the curbs on daily flights operating between India and Ukraine, a day after it advised its citizens, primarily students, to leave the Eastern European country temporarily.Ukraine is among the 35 countries with an air bubble agreement, under which specific people can travel on limited flights between the two countries.Indian airlines have been informed about adding flights due to increased demand. Ukraine International Airlines currently has a once-a-week flight to Delhi.India's Foreign Ministry has also set up a control room to help Indian students and others who wish to leave the country. Around 20,000 Indian nationals currently reside in Ukraine.Even as several countries, including the US, have announced shifting their Kiev office to another place, the Indian Embassy remains operational.On Thursday, the situation deteriorated in the Donbass region as the Lugansk People's Republic militia accused the Ukrainian military of violating a ceasefire and loose mortar shelling.Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has announced the return of units of the tank army from Russia's Western Military District to the site of permanent deployment after drills.Contradicting the Russian claims about troop withdrawals from the Ukrainian border, a senior US official accused Moscow of sending thousands of additional soldiers, suspecting a false pretext by the Kremlin "at any moment to justify an invasion".

https://sputniknews.com/20220216/as-biden-touts-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-when-was-the-last-time-us-intel-made-the-right-call-1093078487.html

ukraine

donbass

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, indian foreign ministry, students, ukraine, donbass, airlines, air india, kiev, russia, us, nato