https://sputniknews.com/20220217/european-parliament-president-condemns-bulgarian-mep-for-nazi-salute-1093104241.html

European Parliament President Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute

European Parliament President Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday condemned Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki from European Conservatives and... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-17T07:50+0000

2022-02-17T07:50+0000

2022-02-17T07:50+0000

nazi salute

nazi salutes

european parliament

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105909/22/1059092264_0:81:3077:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_69c7fb204e37aedb3ee6c02929b9e955.jpg

On Wednesday, the European Union Court of Justice dismissed the claims of Hungary and Poland against the mechanism that conditions the allocation of funds from the EU budget conditioned on observing the rule of law by recipient nations.Later in the day, Dzhambazki criticized the EU decision and called the court’s ruling "an abomination". While leaving the parliament hall, Dzhambazki was caught on video raising his hand in a "nazi salute".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nazi salute, nazi salutes, european parliament