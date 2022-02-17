International
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/european-parliament-president-condemns-bulgarian-mep-for-nazi-salute-1093104241.html
European Parliament President Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute
European Parliament President Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday condemned Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki from European Conservatives and... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T07:50+0000
2022-02-17T07:50+0000
nazi salute
nazi salutes
european parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105909/22/1059092264_0:81:3077:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_69c7fb204e37aedb3ee6c02929b9e955.jpg
On Wednesday, the European Union Court of Justice dismissed the claims of Hungary and Poland against the mechanism that conditions the allocation of funds from the EU budget conditioned on observing the rule of law by recipient nations.Later in the day, Dzhambazki criticized the EU decision and called the court’s ruling "an abomination". While leaving the parliament hall, Dzhambazki was caught on video raising his hand in a "nazi salute".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105909/22/1059092264_98:0:2829:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5436b90e4d499c4a326e1cbc0166846e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nazi salute, nazi salutes, european parliament

European Parliament President Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute

07:50 GMT 17.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankThe building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
The building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday condemned Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki from European Conservatives and Reformists Group for a "fascist salute" in the parliament hall in Strasbourg calling Fascism the "darkest chapter" in history.

"A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me - always and everywhere. It offends me and everyone else in Europe. We stand for the opposite. We are the House of democracy. That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there", Metsola wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the European Union Court of Justice dismissed the claims of Hungary and Poland against the mechanism that conditions the allocation of funds from the EU budget conditioned on observing the rule of law by recipient nations.
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Titaka / Angel DzhambazkiAngel Dzhambazki
Angel Dzhambazki - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
Angel Dzhambazki
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Titaka / Angel Dzhambazki
Later in the day, Dzhambazki criticized the EU decision and called the court’s ruling "an abomination". While leaving the parliament hall, Dzhambazki was caught on video raising his hand in a "nazi salute".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала