DOJ Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, Announces Crypto Team Chief
DOJ Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, Announces Crypto Team Chief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is launching a new Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit and installing the first leader of the National... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
DOJ Launches FBI Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit, Announces Crypto Team Chief

16:58 GMT 17.02.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is launching a new Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit and installing the first leader of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET), Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Thursday.
"The FBI is forming a specialized team dedicated to cryptocurrency: the Virtual Asset Exploitation Unit. This FBI unit will combine cryptocurrency experts into one nerve center that can provide equipment, blockchain analysis, virtual asset seizure, and training to the rest of the FBI," Monaco said during remarks to the Munich Security Conference.
The virtual currency unit will join the work of NCET, Monaco said. NCET will be led by Eun Young Choi, a seasoned prosecutor and former cybercrime coordinator for the Southern District of New York.
Choi was a lead prosecutor in the only prosecution brought in connection with the "Panama Papers" and successfully argued the appeal of the Silk Road darknet marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht, according to a Justice Department press release.
NCET will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the Justice Department expands efforts to combat the illicit use of digital assets by criminals of all kinds as the technology evolves, Choi said in the press release.
