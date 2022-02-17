International
LIVE: UNSC Holds Meeting on 7th Anniversary of Minsk Agreements
Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Partner Messi Next Season as PSG Board Okays Potential Deal With CR7'
Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Partner Messi Next Season as PSG Board Okays Potential Deal With CR7'
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have long contended with each other to be crowned best footballer of the 21st century, if not the greatest of all-time... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
Pawan Atri
Cristiano Ronaldo 'Could Partner Messi Next Season as PSG Board Okays Potential Deal With CR7'

© AP Photo / Joan MonfortBarcelona's Lionel Messi, right, and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Joan Monfort
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have long contended with each other to be crowned best footballer of the 21st century, if not the greatest of all-time. Their chronic rivalry, however, could morph into solid friendship if the efforts of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), to bring CR7 to the Parc des Princes come to fruition.
PSG are pushing for a deal with Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with the French outfit's owners, Qatar Sports Investments, giving the go-ahead to a potential deal with the legendary footballer, sports website 90min.com reported.
The idea behind the signing of the Portuguese superstar is that his arrival in the city of love will bolster their global image ahead of the FIFA Cup in Qatar.
Moreover, the ex-Real Madrid striker's agent Jorge Mendes, has been in touch with the PSG board and according to 90min.com, the club is focusing on creating a legendary front three, including Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi and Brazilian playmaker Neymar.
Messi joined the Ligue 1 team six months ago after his association with Barcelona - which had lasted more than 20 years - came to an abrupt end.
Should Ronaldo move to PSG, it could see him playing alongside the Copa America winner in Paris - a prospect no one, not even the game's renowned pundits, would ever have imagined.
Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Ronaldo, who returned to United for a second spell last year, is feeling frustrated at Old Trafford, after their ongoing lacklustre campaign across competitions.
The Red Devils are already out of the running for the Premier League and have been ousted from the FA Cup as well.
Though they occupy the fourth spot on the English league's charts at present, Ralf Rangnick's men face a mounting challenge from Arsenal for a place in next year's Champions League with Mikel Arteta's side having three games in hand.
Although the Manchester-based club has 43 points after 25 games, the Gunners are at 39 points after 22 matches.
