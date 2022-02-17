Canadian Civil Liberties Association Suing Trudeau Gov't Over Emergencies Act Declaration

https://sputniknews.com/20220217/canadian-civil-liberties-association-suing-trudeau-govt-over-emergencies-act-declaration-1093125751.html

Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), a nonprofit organization that advocates for civil liberties and constitutional rights, initiated legal proceedings against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act following mass peaceful protests against mandatory vaccinations, according to CCLA representatives, who held a presser on Thursday.The organization earlier has written in its Twitter account that the Emergencies Act can only be enacted when a situation "seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada" or when the situation "cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada."On Tuesday, the Prime minister invoked the emergency law, saying the Act would give law enforcement agencies more power to stop illegal activities. The state of emergency will last for 30 days.According to him, the measures applied under the Emergency Act will be "proportionate to the threats." Canadian law enforcement has also identified critical infrastructure facilities, including border posts and airports, that would be protected more strictly.

