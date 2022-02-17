https://sputniknews.com/20220217/canadian-civil-liberties-association-suing-trudeau-govt-over-emergencies-act-declaration-1093125751.html
Canadian Civil Liberties Association Suing Trudeau Gov't Over Emergencies Act Declaration
Canadian Civil Liberties Association Suing Trudeau Gov't Over Emergencies Act Declaration
Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell earlier said that the law enforcement was preparing to take "imminent" action against participants in the Freedom Convoy... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), a nonprofit organization that advocates for civil liberties and constitutional rights, initiated legal proceedings against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act following mass peaceful protests against mandatory vaccinations, according to CCLA representatives, who held a presser on Thursday.The organization earlier has written in its Twitter account that the Emergencies Act can only be enacted when a situation "seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada" or when the situation "cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada."On Tuesday, the Prime minister invoked the emergency law, saying the Act would give law enforcement agencies more power to stop illegal activities. The state of emergency will last for 30 days.According to him, the measures applied under the Emergency Act will be "proportionate to the threats." Canadian law enforcement has also identified critical infrastructure facilities, including border posts and airports, that would be protected more strictly.
Canadian Civil Liberties Association Suing Trudeau Gov't Over Emergencies Act Declaration
Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell earlier said that the law enforcement was preparing to take "imminent" action against participants in the Freedom Convoy protests, who demand the government scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), a nonprofit organization that advocates for civil liberties and constitutional rights, initiated legal proceedings against the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act following mass peaceful protests against mandatory vaccinations, according to CCLA representatives, who held a presser on Thursday.
"The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has spoken out loudly against this declaration and today we have our own announcement: We are taking the government of Canada to court,” a CCLA spokesperson said at the presser, aired on CTV News.
The organization earlier has written in its Twitter account that the Emergencies Act can only be enacted when a situation "seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada" or when the situation "cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada."
On Tuesday, the Prime minister invoked the emergency law, saying the Act would give law enforcement agencies more power to stop illegal activities. The state of emergency will last for 30 days.
According to him, the measures applied under the Emergency Act will be "proportionate to the threats." Canadian law enforcement has also identified critical infrastructure facilities, including border posts and airports, that would be protected more strictly.