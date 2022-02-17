https://sputniknews.com/20220217/canada-will-begin-arresting-truckers-protesting-in-ottawa-1093097170.html
Canada Will Begin Arresting Truckers Protesting in Ottawa
GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | No Russian Invasion, The Organized Left in the United States, and U.S. Banks Working with CanadaAustin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | The Canadian Media, Truckers Arrested, and Emergency PowersIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Justin Trudeau, dictatorships, and lessons learned from Canada. Ted discussed the protests in Canada and the danger of using emergency powers. Ted spoke on the lack of "Russian invasion" in Ukraine and the lack of credibility American intelligence agencies have.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Austin Pelli about anti protests in Ottawa, made up laws for protestors, and the energy of protestors in Ottawa. Austin discussed the Doug Ford reversal on COVID19 mandates and truckers prepared for arrest. Austin spoke about the Canadian economy and Justin Trudeau attacking his political opponents.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | No Russian Invasion, The Organized Left in the United States, and U.S. Banks Working with Canada
Austin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | The Canadian Media, Truckers Arrested, and Emergency Powers
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Justin Trudeau, dictatorships, and lessons learned from Canada. Ted discussed the protests in Canada and the danger of using emergency powers. Ted spoke on the lack of "Russian invasion" in Ukraine and the lack of credibility American intelligence agencies have.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Austin Pelli about anti protests in Ottawa, made up laws for protestors, and the energy of protestors in Ottawa. Austin discussed the Doug Ford reversal on COVID19 mandates and truckers prepared for arrest. Austin spoke about the Canadian economy and Justin Trudeau attacking his political opponents.
