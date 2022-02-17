https://sputniknews.com/20220217/biden-says-returning-to-dc-from-ohio-due-to-little-thing-happening-in-europe-1093122878.html
Biden Says Returning to DC From Ohio Due to 'Little Thing' Happening in Europe
Biden Says Returning to DC From Ohio Due to 'Little Thing' Happening in Europe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will be leaving earlier than expected from his trip to Ohio due to weather conditions... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T18:09+0000
2022-02-17T18:09+0000
2022-02-17T18:10+0000
us
joe biden
europe
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093065147_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_365d3845aa7572979cc9909e8a1d31da.jpg
"The reason they tell me I've got to head out, I hadn't planned on going immediately, was because of the weather going back to Washington, and there's a little thing going on in Europe right now", Biden said at the end of his remarks on infrastructure, as the audience started laughing.The "little thing" that Biden sarcastically referred to is a dramatic escalation of tensions at the line of contact in the breakaway Donbass region of Ukraine, where government forces have been shelling multiple locations in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics.According to Ruslan Yakubov, the head of the DPR representative office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire, Ukrainian forces fired 93 mortar shells of various calibres at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic on Thursday, the highest intensity of shelling since April 2021.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093065147_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c6ebecdebd4c38c9d66f6fef2e87349.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden, europe, ukraine
Biden Says Returning to DC From Ohio Due to 'Little Thing' Happening in Europe
18:09 GMT 17.02.2022 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 17.02.2022) Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will be leaving earlier than expected from his trip to Ohio due to weather conditions and the ongoing situation in Europe.
"The reason they tell me I've got to head out, I hadn't planned on going immediately, was because of the weather going back to Washington, and there's a little thing going on in Europe right now", Biden said at the end of his remarks on infrastructure, as the audience started laughing.
The "little thing" that Biden sarcastically referred to is a dramatic escalation of tensions
at the line of contact in the breakaway Donbass region of Ukraine, where government forces have been shelling multiple locations in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics.
According to Ruslan Yakubov, the head of the DPR representative office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire, Ukrainian forces fired 93 mortar shells of various calibres at the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic on Thursday, the highest intensity of shelling since April 2021.