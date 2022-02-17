International
LIVE: UNSC Holds Meeting on 7th Anniversary of Minsk Agreements
https://sputniknews.com/20220217/at-least-2-people-killed-in-separate-accidents-caused-by-storm-in-germany---reports-1093121890.html
At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Caused by Storm in Germany - Reports
At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Caused by Storm in Germany - Reports
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Storm Ylenia caused two car accidents in Germany's regions of Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony on Thursday, which resulted in one death each... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-17T17:02+0000
2022-02-17T17:02+0000
europe
germany
storm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105459/96/1054599694_0:226:5353:3237_1920x0_80_0_0_45f17b27aeee667aa0eef3a8e1002bb1.jpg
A 55-year-old man was killed in Saxony-Anhalt after a tree fell on his vehicle and it overturned, according to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Another man, 37, was killed when a tree hit his car in Lower Saxony.In Bavaria, a 36 year old man was hit by a falling tree when he was getting in his car on Thursday morning. The man sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, but his condition is stable, police said, as cited by the newspaper.Earlier in the day, it was reported that at least 64,000 households were left without electricity in the German regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. German railway company Deutsche Bahn announced that long-distance trains were suspended in seven federal regions of Germany due to the hurricane.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105459/96/1054599694_368:0:4983:3461_1920x0_80_0_0_dc016a34504e1b7c82f145f4016b4bb0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, storm

At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Caused by Storm in Germany - Reports

17:02 GMT 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Sven Hoppe/dpaAn ambulance stands near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017
An ambulance stands near a subway station in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2022
© AP Photo / Sven Hoppe/dpa
SubscribeGoogle news
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Storm Ylenia caused two car accidents in Germany's regions of Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony on Thursday, which resulted in one death each, German media reported.
A 55-year-old man was killed in Saxony-Anhalt after a tree fell on his vehicle and it overturned, according to German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Another man, 37, was killed when a tree hit his car in Lower Saxony.
In Bavaria, a 36 year old man was hit by a falling tree when he was getting in his car on Thursday morning. The man sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, but his condition is stable, police said, as cited by the newspaper.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that at least 64,000 households were left without electricity in the German regions of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria. German railway company Deutsche Bahn announced that long-distance trains were suspended in seven federal regions of Germany due to the hurricane.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала