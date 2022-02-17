https://sputniknews.com/20220217/anti-cancer-material-extracted-from-tropical-plant-created-in-russia-1093102353.html

Anti-Cancer Material Extracted From Tropical Plant Created in Russia

According to the authors of the research, the new material holds great promise for use in biomedicine. The results were published in the International Journal of Materials Chemistry and Physics.Researchers from NUST MISIS have developed a technology to produce zinc oxide (ZN) nanorods (NRs). This material has unique properties: it is non-toxic, and has high photocatalytic and antioxidant activity.Scientists tested the activity of the material against various pathogenic bacteria, such as the Gram-positive bacteria Staphylococcus aureus. They also studied the anti-cancer activity of the synthesised nanorods using colourimetric tests to determine the cells' metabolic activity.To develop the new material, the authors used phytochemicals derived from the leaf extract of Manilkara littoralis, a plant in the Sapotaceae family found in tropical forests. Manilkara littoralis is a large evergreen or deciduous tree with milky sap, sometimes a shrub, totalling about 70 species.To prepare the extract, scientists harvested the young leaves of M. littoralis from rainforests on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India. The leaves were then washed, dried, crushed, and the extract was prepared at 80°C.According to him, in the future researchers at NUST MISIS are planning to develop a "green" method of synthesising nanomaterials for biomedical applications and expand the list of the resulting materials in terms of composition, structure, and morphology under the Priority 2030 programme.New synthesis technologies will significantly expand the usability of the synthesised materials while ensuring that they are safe for both humans and the environment.

