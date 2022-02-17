International
13 Women Die After Accidentally Falling Into a Well in India's Uttar Pradesh
The village women had gathered around the well for a ritual known as "Haldi", part of a wedding ceremony led by ladies. Having a well outside one's house has... 17.02.2022, Sputnik International
05:58 GMT 17.02.2022
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
The village women had gathered around the well for a ritual known as "Haldi", part of a wedding ceremony led by ladies. Having a well outside one's house has been a traditional system in rural India. But most of these wells are now at least 40 years old. After tap water reached households, these well are usually found in a dilapidated condition.
At least 13 women died and others suffered injuries during a wedding celebration at a village in the Kushinagar district of India's Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night after accidentally falling into a well.
The incident occurred as a group of women were standing and sitting around the slab of the well. But one of its parts couldn't bear their weight for too long.
The police have not ruled out the possibility of discovering more bodies in the well.
Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and described the incident as "heart-wrenching".
"The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help", Prime Minister Modi stated in a tweet in Hindi.
The Uttar Pradesh state government has also announced compensation of INR 400,000 ($5,324) to the families of the deceased.
State Chief Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He additionally directed relevant officials to carry out rescue and relief operations and provide proper treatment to the injured.
The police are further investigating the matter.
