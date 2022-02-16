International
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/white-house-press-secretary-jen-psaki-holds-briefing-1093091461.html
The news briefing comes as the United States insists that there are no signs of a Russian troop pullback from the Ukrainian border and claims that Moscow has... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T18:11+0000
2022-02-16T18:11+0000
us
jen psaki
ukraine
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing in Washington, DC on 16 February.The briefing comes the same day as Western media claimed that Russia would invade Ukraine, something which didn't happen. While the US and its transatlantic allies have repeatedly threatened Russia with "serious consequences" should it launch an offensive against Ukraine, Moscow has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to "invade" its neighbour. Responding to the claims of a "massive military build-up" on the border with Ukraine, Russia stressed that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory. Moscow emphasised that these and other claims are made to justify NATO and the US deploying more troops and weapons close to Russia's borders. On Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that troops were leaving the southern border - the border with Ukraine - and returning to their places of permanent deployment after drills.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
ukraine
us, jen psaki, ukraine

18:11 GMT 16.02.2022
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Washington.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
The news briefing comes as the United States insists that there are no signs of a Russian troop pullback from the Ukrainian border and claims that Moscow has been moving "critical" units closer to the area.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing in Washington, DC on 16 February.
The briefing comes the same day as Western media claimed that Russia would invade Ukraine, something which didn't happen. While the US and its transatlantic allies have repeatedly threatened Russia with "serious consequences" should it launch an offensive against Ukraine, Moscow has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to "invade" its neighbour. Responding to the claims of a "massive military build-up" on the border with Ukraine, Russia stressed that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.
Moscow emphasised that these and other claims are made to justify NATO and the US deploying more troops and weapons close to Russia's borders. On Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that troops were leaving the southern border - the border with Ukraine - and returning to their places of permanent deployment after drills.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
