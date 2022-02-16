Watch Hillary Clinton Dodge Questions About Spying on Donald Trump and Durham Probe
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFormer US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, attends a news conference for the film 'Hillary' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
In 2019, John Durham was appointed to investigate the FBI's probe into the so-called "Russiagate" affair, an allegation of collusion between the Republican and the Kremlin, made by Democrats, including Clinton, following Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential elections. Durham is tasked with finding out if the bureau's probe was legal.
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has refused to answer whether or not her presidential campaign spied on Donald Trump when the two faced each other in the 2016 presidential race.
The former first lady was confronted in the street by a reporter from the Daily Mail, who asked her to comment on the allegations made by John Durham, Special Counsel for the US Department of Justice. A video of the encounter was posted online by the Daily Mail. Hillary Clinton responded to the reporter's questions, waving at her.
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton ignores questions from a Daily Mail reporter about revelations from Durham that her 2016 campaign paid for illegal spying on Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/q351KxGO43— X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) February 15, 2022
A motion filed by Durham on 11 February says that in 2016 the Clinton campaign allegedly hired a tech firm to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower in order to create a "narrative" and "inference" that would link the Republican to Russia.
Durham previously argued that lawyer Michael Sussman, who previously said he didn't work for any client in 2016 when he looked into the allegations of communication between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, was in fact working for a US-based internet company and the Clinton campaign. Sussman was indicted for making false statements to a federal agent and pleaded not guilty.
Commenting on the Durham motion, former President Donald Trump said that the findings provide "indisputable evidence" that his campaign and presidency "were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia". The Republican called the situation a scandal "far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate".
The Durham probe is looking into the FBI's investigation of links between Trump and Russia, something the ex-POTUS called a hoax and a witch hunt. The FBI investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The probe said that although the Trump campaign "expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts" there was no evidence that the businessman-turned-politician has colluded with Russia. The probe also found that Moscow had tried to interfere in the election, a claim the Russian government has categorically denied.