https://sputniknews.com/20220216/watch-hillary-clinton-dodge-questions-about-spying-on-donald-trump-and-durham-probe-1093079693.html

Watch Hillary Clinton Dodge Questions About Spying on Donald Trump and Durham Probe

Watch Hillary Clinton Dodge Questions About Spying on Donald Trump and Durham Probe

In 2019, John Durham was appointed to investigate the FBI’s probe into the so-called Russia gate, an allegation of collusion between the Republican and the Kremlin, which was made by Democrats, including Clinton, following Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential elections. Durham is tasked to find if the bureau’s probe was legal.

2022-02-16T11:53+0000

2022-02-16T11:53+0000

2022-02-16T11:53+0000

us

russiagate

hillary clinton

collusion

collusion claims

mueller probe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107845/90/1078459033_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9cc0b4aa5b5286c54057199432f48d8f.jpg

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has refused to answer whether or not her presidential campaign spied on Donald Trump when the two faced each other in the 2016 presidential race. The former first lady was confronted in the street by a reporter from the Daily Mail, who asked her to comment on the allegations made by John Durham, Special Counsel for the US Department of Justice. A video of the encounter was posted online by the Daily Mail. Hillary Clinton responded to the reporter's questions, waving at her.A motion filed by Durham on 11 February says that in 2016 the Clinton campaign allegedly hired a tech firm to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower in order to create a "narrative" and "inference" that would link the Republican to Russia.Durham previously argued that lawyer Michael Sussman, who previously said he didn't work for any client in 2016 when he looked into the allegations of communication between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, was in fact working for a US-based internet company and the Clinton campaign. Sussman was indicted for making false statements to a federal agent and pleaded not guilty.Commenting on the Durham motion, former President Donald Trump said that the findings provide "indisputable evidence" that his campaign and presidency "were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia". The Republican called the situation a scandal "far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate".The Durham probe is looking into the FBI's investigation of links between Trump and Russia, something the ex-POTUS called a hoax and a witch hunt. The FBI investigation was eventually taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.The probe said that although the Trump campaign "expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts" there was no evidence that the businessman-turned-politician has colluded with Russia. The probe also found that Moscow had tried to interfere in the election, a claim the Russian government has categorically denied.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russiagate, hillary clinton, collusion, collusion claims, mueller probe