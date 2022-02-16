International
LIVE: 'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/uk-police-launch-probe-into-prince-charles-foundation-1093086211.html
UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles' Foundation
UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles' Foundation
LONDON (Sputnik) – The London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday said they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles´ foundation over allegations that a... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T13:27+0000
2022-02-16T13:27+0000
prince charles
uk
uk police
uk metropolitan police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083327959_0:0:3133:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_aff317fe1ac268641b4fd7fbfbced351.jpg
Scotland Yard, as the London police force is popularly known, added that the decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter related to media reporting "alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national".The Prince Foundation's chief executive, Michael Fawcett, stepped down in October amid claims that he had promised to help Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz secure a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award and British citizenship.The London Metropolitan Police said, "there have been no arrests or interviews under caution".The probe into a foundation run by the heir to the UK throne comes just hours after his brother Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case with an Australian-American woman who was accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083327959_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3960151dcbfc9cf69f568509ecd905bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince charles, uk, uk police, uk metropolitan police

UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles' Foundation

13:27 GMT 16.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Prince Charles visits Lloyd's of London
Britain's Prince Charles visits Lloyd's of London - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
SubscribeGoogle news
LONDON (Sputnik) – The London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday said they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles´ foundation over allegations that a Saudi billionaire donor had been offered a knighthood and UK citizenship in exchange for donations to the charity.

“The Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925,” the police said in a statement.

Scotland Yard, as the London police force is popularly known, added that the decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter related to media reporting "alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national".
The Prince Foundation's chief executive, Michael Fawcett, stepped down in October amid claims that he had promised to help Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz secure a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award and British citizenship.
The London Metropolitan Police said, "there have been no arrests or interviews under caution".
The probe into a foundation run by the heir to the UK throne comes just hours after his brother Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case with an Australian-American woman who was accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала