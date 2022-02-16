https://sputniknews.com/20220216/uk-police-launch-probe-into-prince-charles-foundation-1093086211.html

UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles' Foundation

UK Police Launch Probe Into Prince Charles' Foundation

LONDON (Sputnik) – The London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday said they had launched an investigation into Prince Charles´ foundation over allegations that a...

Scotland Yard, as the London police force is popularly known, added that the decision follows an assessment of a September 2021 letter related to media reporting "alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national".The Prince Foundation's chief executive, Michael Fawcett, stepped down in October amid claims that he had promised to help Saudi donor Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz secure a Commander of the Order of the British Empire award and British citizenship.The London Metropolitan Police said, "there have been no arrests or interviews under caution".The probe into a foundation run by the heir to the UK throne comes just hours after his brother Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case with an Australian-American woman who was accusing him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

