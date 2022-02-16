https://sputniknews.com/20220216/trump-vindicated-by-russiagate-investigations-1093096781.html

Trump Vindicated by Russiagate Investigations

Trump Vindicated by Russiagate Investigations

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the Biden administration’s deceptive campaign to brew paranoia of a Russian... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T10:26+0000

2022-02-16T10:26+0000

2022-02-17T10:27+0000

us

fault lines

trump

ukraine

afghanistan

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093096732_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_586db2d2828779996a2fdf0b1782a1d2.png

Trump Vindicated by Russiagate Investigations On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the Biden administration’s deceptive campaign to brew paranoia of a Russian invasion, Durham’s Russiagate investigations vindicating Trump, and get an FBI insider’s take on spying assertions reminiscent of Watergate.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Biden Plots to Brew Irrational Fear of RussiaJim Kavanagh - Socialist Columnist | Watergate 2.0? Trump Vindicated by Russiagate InvestigationsColeen Rowley - Former FBI Agent | FBI Insider’s Take on ‘Watergate 2.0’ Spying RevelationsIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the Biden administration’s deceptive campaign to brew paranoia of a "Russian incursion on Ukraine", Germany’s subservient status to the U.S. as Biden threatens to shut down Nord Stream 2, and the declassified report that indicts Biden as reckless and irresponsible during the Afghanistan exitIn the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Jim Kavanagh for a discussion on John Durham’s investigations into the source of the Russiagate scandal asserting that White House tech insiders were mining data on President Trump. We also talked about mainstream media’s refusal to take a critical eye on reports that fit their narrative.In the third hour, Coleen Rowley joined the conversation to give an FBI insider’s perspective on Durham’s findings into the Russiagate hoax and how the Clinton campaign hired operatives to spy on Trump during his campaign and while he was in the White House.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, trump, ukraine, afghanistan, аудио, radio