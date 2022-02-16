https://sputniknews.com/20220216/snow-moon-rises-in-night-sky-over-tehran-1093085781.html

'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran

The full moon of February is named this way due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs during the month. It also goes by the names of Bony Moon or Hunger... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, where a fabulous full moon, also known as the Snow Moon illuminates the night sky.Each month's full moon goes by a nickname, and some even have several nicknames, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This year, the moon reaches peak illumination at 11:59 a.m. EST (which is 4:59 p.m. GMT).Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!

