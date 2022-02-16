International
LIVE: 'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran
'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran
'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran
The full moon of February is named this way due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs during the month. It also goes by the names of Bony Moon or Hunger...
Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, where a fabulous full moon, also known as the Snow Moon illuminates the night sky.Each month's full moon goes by a nickname, and some even have several nicknames, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This year, the moon reaches peak illumination at 11:59 a.m. EST (which is 4:59 p.m. GMT).Follow Sputnik's Live feed to Find Out More!
'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran

13:45 GMT 16.02.2022
The full moon of February is named this way due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs during the month. It also goes by the names of Bony Moon or Hunger Moon among Native Americans, since food shortages occurred during this time of the cold season.
Sputnik is live from the Iranian capital, where a fabulous full moon, also known as the Snow Moon illuminates the night sky.
Each month's full moon goes by a nickname, and some even have several nicknames, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. This year, the moon reaches peak illumination at 11:59 a.m. EST (which is 4:59 p.m. GMT).
