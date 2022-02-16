https://sputniknews.com/20220216/russian-defense-minister-says-brazil-is-strategic-partner-of-moscow-1093080762.html

Russian Defenсe Minister Says Brazil is Strategic Partner of Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called Brazil an important strategic partner of Moscow in Latin America

He noted that military and defence industry cooperation between Russia and Brazil contributes to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.On Wednesday, the parties held the first bilateral meeting in the 2+2 format in Moscow with foreign and defence ministers of the two countries as part of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's official visit to the Russian capital.

2022

