Russian Defenсe Minister Says Brazil is Strategic Partner of Moscow
He noted that military and defence industry cooperation between Russia and Brazil contributes to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.
11:19 GMT 16.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called Brazil an important strategic partner of Moscow in Latin America and said that a dialogue between defence ministries of the two countries would contribute to the strengthening of stability in the region.

"Brazil is an important strategic partner of Russia in Latin America... I believe that a dialogue between foreign and defence ministries of our countries will serve to strengthen security and stability in the region", Shoigu said during the meeting.

He noted that military and defence industry cooperation between Russia and Brazil contributes to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.
On Wednesday, the parties held the first bilateral meeting in the 2+2 format in Moscow with foreign and defence ministers of the two countries as part of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's official visit to the Russian capital.
