https://sputniknews.com/20220216/russia-watch-protest-persists-tribal-jail-deaths-and-amazon-union-vote-1093067897.html

Russia Watch, Protest Persists, Tribal Jail Deaths and Amazon Union Vote

Russia Watch, Protest Persists, Tribal Jail Deaths and Amazon Union Vote

Ottawa remains occupied, Interior Department report reveals tribal jail deaths, and Amazon workers vote for a second time to unionize. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T09:46+0000

2022-02-16T09:46+0000

2022-02-16T09:46+0000

political misfits

russia

ukraine

amazon

sarah palin

nytimes

honduras

ottawa

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093067872_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a5626388bb1f23598d1e7cb84a7cbc7a.png

Russia Watch, Protest Persists, Tribal Jail Deaths and Amazon Union Vote Ottawa remains occupied, Interior Department report reveals tribal jail deaths, and Amazon workers vote for a second time to unionize.

For the first segment, Austin Pelli, co-host of Fault Lines - which you can hear every day Monday through Friday, from 7:00a-10:00a ET here on Radio Sputnik, calls in from Ottawa, Canada to give us an on-the-ground perspective covering the Freedom Convoy. Austin describes the scene as being friendly and festive. Ottawa police have been supportive of the protest, and participants in the convoy are compliant with law enforcement. Each weekend, more people show up to the protest, yet pandemic mandates are slated to be lifted by the end of February.Next, Kimberly Dvorak, award-winning investigative journalist, calls in from Virginia to talk with Michelle and John about the latest development in Russia over tensions in Ukraine. There are a great number of developments on Ukraine today: President Putin met this morning with Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which was after Scholz met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Both sides stressed economic ties, and Scholz said that Europe’s borders are inviolable. Putin, for his part, said that he does not want or seek war in Europe.At the bottom of the first hour, John Kane, Mohawk activist, educator, producer and host of the Let's Talk Native podcast, and co-host of Resistance Radio on WBAI Pacifica Radio NY, joins the show to talk about the Interior Department reviewing deaths in custody of native people at tribal detention centers overseen by the department. According to an investigation published last summer, at least 19 men and women have died in these detention centers since 2016.Terry Collingsworth, executive director of International Rights Advocates and labor/human rights attorney specializing in trade and international labor rights issues, joins Michelle and John to talk about the National Labor Relations Board’s findings of how Amazon has treated union organizers in its warehouses and what it has been ordered to do. The Board’s findings follow after Amazon workers in Alabama voted for a second time whether or not to unionize.During the last hour, Bruce Fein, former associate deputy Attorney General of the United States and a renowned constitutional scholar, catches up with the Misfits to discuss a recent court decision regarding Sarah Palin. A New York judge yesterday said that he will dismiss a lawsuit brought against the New York Times by Republican former vice presidential nominee and Alaska governor Sarah Palin. He said that Palin’s legal team did not prove a key element of the case, that the New York Times intended “actual malice.” But in a very unusual decision, the judge said that he will allow the jury to continue deliberating over a verdict, and that he will dismiss that verdict once it has done so. This seems like an easy win for the Times. But, the judge seems to be preparing for an inevitable appeal and he wants both his own reasoning and the jury’s reasoning on the record, according to FeinFor the last segment, Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author whose latest book is called "Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture," joins the show to talk about the latest out of Honduras. The United States yesterday formally requested the arrest and extradition to the US of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. The Justice Department accuses the former president of trafficking drugs into the United States. His brother Tony was convicted of trafficking last year and sentenced to life without parole. The Honduran Supreme Court will meet today to decide whether to extradite Orlando Hernandez. Orlando Hernandez is not new to corruption. There have been credible, serious reports that he was a major drug trafficker going back to 2015.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

russia

ukraine

honduras

ottawa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, russia, ukraine, amazon, sarah palin, nytimes, honduras, ottawa, аудио, radio