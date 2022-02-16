https://sputniknews.com/20220216/russia-does-not-plan-to-move-its-embassy-in-ukraine-from-kiev-source-says-1093069269.html

Russia Does Not Plan to Move Its Embassy in Ukraine From Kiev, Source Says

Western states have been raising concerns over Russia's alleged plans to "invade" Ukraine, with Washington relocating some of its personnel from the embassy in...

Russia does not plan to move its embassy in Ukraine anywhere from Kiev, a source told Sputnik early on Wednesday."There are no such plans," he added.Kiev and Western states, primarily the US, have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine.The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory, while pointing out that NATO has significantly increased its military activity near Russian borders, which Moscow perceives as a threat to national security.

