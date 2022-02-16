International
Russia Does Not Plan to Move Its Embassy in Ukraine From Kiev, Source Says
Russia Does Not Plan to Move Its Embassy in Ukraine From Kiev, Source Says
Western states have been raising concerns over Russia's alleged plans to "invade" Ukraine, with Washington relocating some of its personnel from the embassy in...
Russia does not plan to move its embassy in Ukraine anywhere from Kiev, a source told Sputnik early on Wednesday."There are no such plans," he added.Kiev and Western states, primarily the US, have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine.The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory, while pointing out that NATO has significantly increased its military activity near Russian borders, which Moscow perceives as a threat to national security.
Russia Does Not Plan to Move Its Embassy in Ukraine From Kiev, Source Says

03:07 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 03:22 GMT 16.02.2022)
Western states have been raising concerns over Russia's alleged plans to "invade" Ukraine, with Washington relocating some of its personnel from the embassy in the Ukrainian capital to Lviv.
Russia does not plan to move its embassy in Ukraine anywhere from Kiev, a source told Sputnik early on Wednesday.
Answering the question whether the Russian side plans to temporarily move the embassy to Kharkov or Odessa amid the transfer of Western embassies from the capital of Ukraine, the source said: "No, our foreign missions continue to work."
"There are no such plans," he added.
A woman holds a Ukraine flag and looks up at the traditional Ukrainian bread and salt in front of the US embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in support of Donald Trump hours before he is to be sworn in as president of the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
US Moving Ukrainian Embassy From Kiev to Lvov - State Department
14 February, 18:55 GMT
Kiev and Western states, primarily the US, have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory, while pointing out that NATO has significantly increased its military activity near Russian borders, which Moscow perceives as a threat to national security.
