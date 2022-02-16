https://sputniknews.com/20220216/reuters-maidan-livestream-on-russian-invasion-interrupted-by-drone-with-garage-for-sale-ad-1093089103.html
Reuters' Maidan Livestream on Russian 'Invasion' Interrupted by Drone With 'Garage for Sale' Ad
The garage ad was seen amid Western claims of an "imminent Russian attack" on Ukraine that the US set for 16 February.
Reuters' Maidan Livestream on Russian 'Invasion' Interrupted by Drone With 'Garage for Sale' Ad
The garage ad was seen amid Western claims of an "imminent Russian attack" on Ukraine that the US had set for 16 February. Even though Moscow rejected the allegations as absurd and fake, Reuters still decided to go live from Kiev's Maidan Square to report on the invasion, which never happened.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, as the famous saying goes. It seems one individual in Ukraine lives fully by this motto: when media claimed that Russia would invade Ukraine
, instead of panicking, the unidentified person decided to use the opportunity to... sell his garage during Reuters' live broadcast from Kiev's Maidan Square.
Photos and videos posted online show a drone carrying a sign reading "garage for sale" in front of a Reuters camera.
Reuters abruptly ended its live broadcast after the "prediction" of an "imminent Russian invasion" turned out to be wrong. Well, at least they might have helped someone sell a garage.