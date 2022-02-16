https://sputniknews.com/20220216/results-of-russian-figure-skater-valieva-at-olympics-to-be-considered-preliminary---ioc-1093070707.html

Results of Russian Figure Skater Valieva at Olympics to Be Considered Preliminary - IOC

The athlete already won a gold medal, becoming the first woman to perform a quadruple at the Olympics, and now is in first place after completing her short... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022 winter olympics

olympic winter games 2022

ice skating

figure skating

The results of figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Winter Olympics will be considered preliminary, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams has said.

