Results of Russian Figure Skater Valieva at Olympics to Be Considered Preliminary - IOC
Results of Russian Figure Skater Valieva at Olympics to Be Considered Preliminary - IOC
The athlete already won a gold medal, becoming the first woman to perform a quadruple at the Olympics, and now is in first place after completing her short programme.
2022 winter olympics
olympic winter games 2022
ice skating
figure skating
The results of figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Winter Olympics will be considered preliminary, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams has said.
2022 winter olympics, olympic winter games 2022, ice skating, figure skating

Results of Russian Figure Skater Valieva at Olympics to Be Considered Preliminary - IOC

04:33 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 16.02.2022)
The athlete already won a gold medal, becoming the first woman to perform a quadruple at the Olympics, and now is in first place after completing her short programme.
The results of figure skater Kamila Valieva at the Winter Olympics will be considered preliminary, International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams has said.

"There will be an asterisk against the results on Friday, because they will be preliminary, obviously, pending further investigation", Adams stated.

