Queen to Partially Pay Prince Andrew’s £12 Million Settlement With Giuffre - Report
On Tuesday, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, settled his legal fight with Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that in 2001, when she was 17 years old, the late financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with the prince several times.
Prince Andrew is going to pay the £12 million court settlement with money that would partly be provided by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
According to the newspaper, it would be difficult for the Duke of York to pay the expenses on his own, since he lives on a “modest Navy pension and annual £250,000 stipend from the Queen.” Meanwhile, the payments must be transferred to the plaintiff’s account within the next 30 days.
The negotiations over the settlement were said to have lasted for ten days.
The 95-year-old Queen has already helped her second son to cover several million pounds of legal costs, according to reports.
Earlier in the day, media revealed that Prince Andrew settled
the lawsuit filed by 38-year-old Giuffre back in August last year. The parties said in a joint statement that Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to support victims of sex trafficking.
The settlement was reached just a few weeks before Andrew was due to testify. He was to be questioned under oath by Giuffre's lawyers. So far, Prince Andrew hasn’t admitted to any of the charges against him. Last month, Elizabeth II stripped
Andrew of the title "His Royal Highness," royal duties and some of his military ranks.