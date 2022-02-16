https://sputniknews.com/20220216/putin-scholz-meet-over-nord-stream-2--ukraine-clinton-campaign-spied-on-trump-white-house-1093068137.html

Putin, Scholz Meet Over Nord Stream 2 & Ukraine; Clinton Campaign Spied on Trump White House

Recent filings from the John Durham investigation reveal that the Clinton campaign paid to spy on Trump after he assumed the position of US President. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss the meeting between the German and Russian leaders in Moscow. As German gas supplies run dangerously low, the leaders of the two powerful European nations meet in Moscow to work on mutual security and economic issues.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. US leaders get antsy as more South and Central American nations join China's Belt and Road Initiative. Also, we discuss the strategic alliance between Russia and China.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the John Durham investigation. Recent filings from the John Durham investigation reveal that the Clinton campaign paid to spy on Trump after he assumed the position of US President.Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss voting rights. The CIA is found to have been gathering mass information from American citizens in violation of US law. Also, we discuss the latest attacks on voting rights.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Crimea. Regis joins us to discuss his views as an American citizen living in Crimea. Regis has made films and hosts a YouTube show to address the political and social questions about the Ukrainian coup in 2014 and its aftermath.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro has left for a meeting in Moscow, despite objections from US leaders. Also, the US is seeking the extradition of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in connection with alleged narcotics trafficking.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Iran. Hawkish US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is arguing that Iran is the most dangerous adversary of America in the world. Additionally, he got into a heated argument with critics of the US drone war.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is being lambasted for his decision to disperse Afghanistan funds to 9/11 families. Also, Biden's antisemitism envoy is pushing against Amnesty International's recent Israel report.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

