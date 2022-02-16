https://sputniknews.com/20220216/prince-andrew-was-under-pressure-from-queen-prince-charles-to-settle-giuffre-sex-abuse-case-1093071554.html

Prince Andrew 'Was Under Pressure From Queen, Prince Charles to Settle Giuffre Sex Abuse Case'

Prince Andrew 'Was Under Pressure From Queen, Prince Charles to Settle Giuffre Sex Abuse Case'

The Duke of York's protracted struggle to fend off accusations of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl has ended, as it became known on Tuesday that he... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T06:23+0000

2022-02-16T06:23+0000

2022-02-16T06:23+0000

uk

prince andrew

queen elizabeth ii

virginia roberts giuffre

sex abuse

case

settlement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093071379_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a3e26188cec4dc838d8aea17d6bbcca.jpg

Prince Andrew was under "intense pressure from the very top", including from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, to settle a civil sex abuse case with Virginia Giuffre, The Mirror has cited unnamed sources as saying.According to the insiders, "it would have been unthinkable for the case to have reached trial under the glare of the international media".One of the sources added that "everyone is hoping they can start looking towards the [Queen's] Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer, as well as a Westminster Abbey service to remember the late Prince Philip next month".The insiders also asserted that Prince Andrew still "wholly maintains his innocence" and that he "believes he can still find a way back into public life".The claims come after lawyers for the Duke of York and Giuffre said in a letter to US Judge Lewis Kaplan that Prince Andrew and his accuser had reached a "settlement in principle".According to the newspaper, it would be difficult for the Duke of York to pay the expenses on his own, since he lives on a "modest Navy pension and an annual £250,000 ($338,600) stipend from the Queen". The Telegraph added that the payment must be transferred to the plaintiff's account within the next 30 days.The lawyers, for their part, asserted in the letter that Prince Andrew "has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character, and he accepts she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years".They added that the Duke of York "regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors […]. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against […] sex trafficking, and by supporting victims". According to them, Prince Andrew will be paying a "substantial donation" to a non-profit founded by Giuffre - Victims Refuse Silence. The letter did not disclose the sum of the donation.Giuffre Sex Abuse Case The settlement came after months of efforts by the Duke of York to settle the civil sex abuse lawsuit lodged by Giuffre in a US court in August 2021, when she claimed that the now-late financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew several times. The Duke of York has repeatedly rejected any wrongdoing.The latest attempt by Prince Andrew's lawyers to hamper Giuffre's efforts to proceed with the lawsuit pertains to their requesting access to the original photograph showing her with the Duke of York's hand around her waist. The photo is said to have been taken in 2001 in Ghislaine Maxwell's London home, where the now-late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was also in attendance.Despite previous efforts, the royal's legal team failed to prevent the Duke of York's testimony in court, and the out-of-court settlement was reached just a few weeks before Andrew was due to be questioned under oath by Giuffre's lawyers. Last month, the Queen stripped the Duke of York of the title "His Royal Highness", royal duties, and some of his military ranks over the case.Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019, with officials claiming that he committed suicide. The cause of his death, however, remains disputed amid conspiracy theories speculating over whether he was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, prince andrew, queen elizabeth ii, virginia roberts giuffre, sex abuse, case, settlement