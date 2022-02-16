https://sputniknews.com/20220216/prince-andrew-could-return-to-public-life-following-sex-abuse-settlement-with-giuffre-pal-claims-1093084526.html

Prince Andrew Could Return to Public Life Following Sex Abuse Settlement With Giuffre, Pal Claims

Previously UK media reported that the second son of Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to return to performing royal duties and leading a public life, given the severity of accusations that had been made against him in recent years.

Prince Andrew's pal has claimed that the Duke of York could return to public life a day after it became known that the royal struck a settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) over sexual abuse allegations.Speaking on the programme Good Morning Britain, Colonel Rupert Wieloch, who served with Prince Andrew in the military, said the Duke could see public opinion about him change the way it did with another member of the Royal Family, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.The colonel's remarks come amid debates on whether Prince Andrew will resume royal duties or return to public life following the out-of-court settlement. The second son of Queen Elizabeth II, said to be her favourite, was stripped of military titles and royal patronages last month after a US judge gave the green light to a civil lawsuit against the royal.The Sun writes that Prince Charles, Andrew's elder brother and heir to the throne, has "banished" him from Windsor Castle and told him to "stay out of the line of sight". The UK media earlier reported that Prince Charles is nurturing a plan for a "slimmed-down monarchy" that would include only his children and grandchildren and exclude those of Prince Andrew. There has been no information on whether Charles' other siblings Prince Edward and Prince Anne would have a role in the new monarchy.Experts believe that it will be impossible for Prince Andrew to restore his reputation, given the severity of the accusations that were made against him.Royal pundit Angela Levin said she believes the Duke of York is finished.Prince Andrew has been accused by American Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse for years. She claimed she was forced to have sex with him on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 (considered a minor in most US states). The royal has categorically denied the accusations, emphasising he has an alibi and had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.Having no memory of encountering the woman, however, didn't prevent Prince Andrew from paying Giuffre £12 million ($16 million) in the out-of-court settlement, The Telegraph writes. The deal also includes "no admission of fault or liability", but the royal has recognised that Giuffre "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks", without elaborating further on the issue.

