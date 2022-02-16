https://sputniknews.com/20220216/powerful-62-magnitude-earthquake-hits-guatemala-1093073713.html

Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Guatemala

So far, there have been no official reports about any casualties from the tremor. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

A 6.2-magnitude quake has been registered in the municipality of Nueva Concepcion, Guatemala, according to the US Geological Survey. The report says the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 83.6 kilometres (almost 52 miles).

