https://sputniknews.com/20220216/powerful-62-magnitude-earthquake-hits-guatemala-1093073713.html
Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Guatemala
Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Guatemala
So far, there have been no official reports about any casualties from the tremor. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T07:37+0000
2022-02-16T07:37+0000
2022-02-16T07:45+0000
earthquake
guatemala
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A 6.2-magnitude quake has been registered in the municipality of Nueva Concepcion, Guatemala, according to the US Geological Survey. The report says the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 83.6 kilometres (almost 52 miles).
guatemala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
earthquake, guatemala
Powerful 6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Guatemala
07:37 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 07:45 GMT 16.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
So far, there have been no official reports about any casualties from the tremor.
A 6.2-magnitude quake has been registered in the municipality of Nueva Concepcion, Guatemala, according to the US Geological Survey. The report says the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 83.6 kilometres (almost 52 miles).