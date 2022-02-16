https://sputniknews.com/20220216/netizens-freak-out-after-watching-man-working-out-hanging-from-12th-floor-balcony---video-1093072673.html
Netizens Freak Out After Watching Man Working Out Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony - Video
Netizens Freak Out After Watching Man Working Out Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony - Video
The 56-year-old man is reportedly mentally disturbed and has a 28-year-old son. The video has gone viral, with over 1,500 views on Twitter. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
In a spine-chilling stunt video, a man doing exercises by hanging from a balcony on the 12th floor of a multi-storey residential building has taken the Internet by storm.The now-viral video showcases a 56-year-old man from Faridabad city in India's Haryana state holding on to the railing of his balcony and doing stretching and sit-ups, much to everyone's horror.A person residing in the opposite building captured the incident on his phone and reported it to the society in-charge, who issued a warning to the hanging man's family members to keep an eye on him. The incident left several netizens shocked, as they took to social media reacting to it and slamming the man for his carelessness. One social media user commented, "This man needs a counselling session as he is out of his mind and if he is doing for fun then a strict action should be taken against him, as some kids in the society may imitate him."Another netizen reacted hilariously, stating: "Fogging of brain post COVID effect"."That's why people call us incredible Indians, maybe he is practicing for American Talent show. Soon we will see him on TV", replied a third.
In a spine-chilling stunt video, a man doing exercises by hanging from a balcony on the 12th floor of a multi-storey residential building has taken the Internet by storm.
The now-viral video showcases a 56-year-old man from Faridabad city in India's Haryana state holding on to the railing of his balcony and doing stretching and sit-ups, much to everyone's horror.
A person residing in the opposite building captured the incident on his phone and reported it to the society in-charge, who issued a warning to the hanging man's family members to keep an eye on him.
The incident left several netizens shocked, as they took to social media reacting to it and slamming the man for his carelessness.
One social media user commented, "This man needs a counselling session as he is out of his mind and if he is doing for fun then a strict action should be taken against him, as some kids in the society may imitate him."
Another netizen reacted hilariously, stating: "Fogging of brain post COVID effect".
"That's why people call us incredible Indians, maybe he is practicing for American Talent show. Soon we will see him on TV", replied a third.