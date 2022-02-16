https://sputniknews.com/20220216/netizens-freak-out-after-watching-man-working-out-hanging-from-12th-floor-balcony---video-1093072673.html

Netizens Freak Out After Watching Man Working Out Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony - Video

Netizens Freak Out After Watching Man Working Out Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony - Video

The 56-year-old man is reportedly mentally disturbed and has a 28-year-old son. The video has gone viral, with over 1,500 views on Twitter. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T11:09+0000

2022-02-16T11:09+0000

2022-02-16T11:09+0000

india

viral

viral

viral videos

viral video

viral sensation

stunt

scary moments

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093080062_0:34:1423:834_1920x0_80_0_0_d9bae6b5e57af93a01ca19148695f898.jpg

In a spine-chilling stunt video, a man doing exercises by hanging from a balcony on the 12th floor of a multi-storey residential building has taken the Internet by storm.The now-viral video showcases a 56-year-old man from Faridabad city in India's Haryana state holding on to the railing of his balcony and doing stretching and sit-ups, much to everyone's horror.A person residing in the opposite building captured the incident on his phone and reported it to the society in-charge, who issued a warning to the hanging man's family members to keep an eye on him. The incident left several netizens shocked, as they took to social media reacting to it and slamming the man for his carelessness. One social media user commented, "This man needs a counselling session as he is out of his mind and if he is doing for fun then a strict action should be taken against him, as some kids in the society may imitate him."Another netizen reacted hilariously, stating: "Fogging of brain post COVID effect"."That's why people call us incredible Indians, maybe he is practicing for American Talent show. Soon we will see him on TV", replied a third.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, viral, viral, viral videos, viral video, viral sensation, stunt, scary moments