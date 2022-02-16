https://sputniknews.com/20220216/nato-defence-ministers-arrive-in-brussels-for-international-summit-1093076046.html
NATO Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels for International Summit
The ministerial meeting is being held after the US and the bloc delivered their answers to the Russian security guarantee proposals. The draft agreements... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Brussels where the defence ministers of NATO member states are arriving to participate in a meeting amid a crisis around Ukraine. Secretary-general of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin are set to deliver short remarks before the beginning of the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The ministerial meeting is being held after the US and the bloc delivered their answers to the Russian security guarantee proposals. The draft agreements offered by Moscow stipulate restrictions on troop and missile deployments as well as a halt to NATO's eastward expansion to de-escalate tensions.
Sputnik is live from Brussels where the defence ministers of NATO member states are arriving to participate in a meeting amid a crisis around Ukraine. Secretary-general of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin are set to deliver short remarks before the beginning of the event.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!