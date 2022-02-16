https://sputniknews.com/20220216/madonna-promises-a-surreal-experience-during-auditions-for-her-upcoming-biopic-1093200809.html

Madonna Promises a Surreal Experience During Auditions for Her Upcoming Biopic

The film will be co-written, produced and directed by the material girl herself. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Queen of Pop shared a video on her Instagram page on 16 February of her singing along to her 1983 hit 'Burning Up' with the caption: "Auditions for my film are a surreal experience! But I'm enjoying dancing to the classics!" The provocative singer and actress announced last October that the script for her film was almost done, after announcing back in 2020 that she would be writing, producing and directing the “visual autobiography” by herself. The biopic's title has not yet been revealed, but Madonna dropped a hint recently for her fans which left them convinced that Julia Fox is to take the starring role. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” the veteran tantalisingly revealed. Madonna also tagged 'The Girl on the Train' screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson while captured reading through the script, who could also be part of the creative team for the forthcoming film.

