Los Angeles Holds Super Bowl Parade After LA Rams Victory

The one-mile parade is set to start at the city’s Shrine Auditorium and end next to the LA Memorial Coliseum. A rally will then be held at the Coliseum’s... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Los Angeles, where LA Rams fans are celebrating the victory of their team in the Super Bowl, as they managed to win 23-20 in the big final game against the Cincinnati Bengals.This will be the first Super Bowl parade since the beginning of the pandemicFollow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

