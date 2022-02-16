International
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/los-angeles-holds-super-bowl-parade-after-la-rams-victory-1093088643.html
Los Angeles Holds Super Bowl Parade After LA Rams Victory
Los Angeles Holds Super Bowl Parade After LA Rams Victory
The one-mile parade is set to start at the city’s Shrine Auditorium and end next to the LA Memorial Coliseum. A rally will then be held at the Coliseum’s... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T19:04+0000
2022-02-16T19:04+0000
los angeles
super bowl
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093005661_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b185eeaa777dd20ee072f87ceecdb784.jpg
Sputnik is live from Los Angeles, where LA Rams fans are celebrating the victory of their team in the Super Bowl, as they managed to win 23-20 in the big final game against the Cincinnati Bengals.This will be the first Super Bowl parade since the beginning of the pandemicFollow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
los angeles
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Los Angeles Holds Super Bowl Parade After LA Rams Victory
Los Angeles Holds Super Bowl Parade After LA Rams Victory
2022-02-16T19:04+0000
true
PT33M20S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093005661_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe0cdc2b3b47bdc9c43436778891f009.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
los angeles, super bowl, видео

Los Angeles Holds Super Bowl Parade After LA Rams Victory

19:04 GMT 16.02.2022
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose SanchezLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
SubscribeGoogle news
The one-mile parade is set to start at the city’s Shrine Auditorium and end next to the LA Memorial Coliseum. A rally will then be held at the Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza and Peristyle Arch.
Sputnik is live from Los Angeles, where LA Rams fans are celebrating the victory of their team in the Super Bowl, as they managed to win 23-20 in the big final game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
This will be the first Super Bowl parade since the beginning of the pandemic
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала