Leningrad Region Gov. Strives for Socially Responsible Business
Leningrad Region Gov. Strives for Socially Responsible Business
St. Petersburg (Sputnik) – McDonald's plans to double the number of quick-service restaurants in the region over the next five years and sign an agreement with...
At present, the chain has 11 restaurants in the Leningrad Region. The company has created around 1,000 jobs in the region and invests some five million rubles annually in staff training and development.
Leningrad Region Gov. Strives for Socially Responsible Business
St. Petersburg (Sputnik) – McDonald’s plans to double the number of quick-service restaurants in the region over the next five years and sign an agreement with the Multicentre for Social and Labour Integration of the Leningrad Region on training and hiring its graduates, a member of the region's press service said in a conversation with Sputnik.
The official said that Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko discussed on Tuesday the prospects for cooperation in social projects and the use of products from Leningrad suppliers in the fast food chain's production during a meeting with McDonald's Russia CEO Marc Carena and his successor, Oleg Paroyev, who was appointed in February.
"The Leningrad Region is interested in cooperation and is ready to provide comprehensive support to businesses for the successful implementation of investment projects in the region. McDonald’s is a world-leading company and a major taxpayer. Taking into account its high social responsibility and the prospects for the development of agriculture, we are ready to support the company's development projects in the Leningrad Region", the governor stressed.
At present, the chain has 11 restaurants in the Leningrad Region. The company has created around 1,000 jobs in the region and invests some five million rubles annually in staff training and development.
"Several agricultural enterprises in the region are already supplying poultry and egg products to the company’s restaurant chain. Leningrad producers of vegetables, salads, mushrooms and milk have expressed their desire to become suppliers as well", the press service concluded.