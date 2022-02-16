https://sputniknews.com/20220216/leningrad-region-gov-strives-for-socially-responsible-business-1093078792.html

Leningrad Region Gov. Strives for Socially Responsible Business

Leningrad Region Gov. Strives for Socially Responsible Business

St. Petersburg (Sputnik) – McDonald’s plans to double the number of quick-service restaurants in the region over the next five years and sign an agreement with... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T10:15+0000

2022-02-16T10:15+0000

2022-02-16T10:15+0000

leningrad region

business

mcdonalds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101354/22/1013542280_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_bd024b979b48680f159fdb75a9d2acf3.jpg

The official said that Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko discussed on Tuesday the prospects for cooperation in social projects and the use of products from Leningrad suppliers in the fast food chain's production during a meeting with McDonald's Russia CEO Marc Carena and his successor, Oleg Paroyev, who was appointed in February.At present, the chain has 11 restaurants in the Leningrad Region. The company has created around 1,000 jobs in the region and invests some five million rubles annually in staff training and development.

leningrad region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

leningrad region, business, mcdonalds