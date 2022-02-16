https://sputniknews.com/20220216/kanye-west-apologizes-for-recent-rants-about-kim-kardashian--1093068759.html
Kanye West Apologizes for Recent Rants About Kim Kardashian
Kanye West Apologizes for Recent Rants About Kim Kardashian
The rapper deleted emotional posts from his account, which he often does anyway, after a weekend of barraging the internet with posts showing screenshots of... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T01:43+0000
2022-02-16T01:43+0000
2022-02-16T01:44+0000
viral
kanye west
kim kardashian
social media
divorce
breakup
pete davidson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg
Kanye West says he’s taking accountability for his recent social media rants involving Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and the mother of their four children. The 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize on the same platform where he had posted the bizarre rants.West apologized for using all caps in his notorious Instagram posts saying, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”In the past week, West has gone back and forth on the relationship he has with his ex-wife, from commenting on her parenting after their daughter, North was on Tik Tok, slamming insults against her new boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as trying to win her back with a truck-full of roses on Valentine’s Day.In his song ‘Eazy’, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”Kardashian allegedly texted West after the attacks against her beau, saying, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”West has deleted the harsh posts from his Instagram account since then, though it remains unclear why he decided to shift his focus from the couple. Ye is dropping the new album Donda 2 on February 22, so maybe fans will get some insight as to what’s going on in the ‘Heartless’ rapper’s mind.
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/kanye-west-and-julia-fox-call-it-quits-1093034986.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_57:0:1920:1397_1920x0_80_0_0_a4217d6c1ac5f9effe01fce129bee47b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
viral, kanye west, kim kardashian, social media, divorce, breakup, pete davidson
Kanye West Apologizes for Recent Rants About Kim Kardashian
01:43 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 01:44 GMT 16.02.2022) Subscribe
The rapper deleted emotional posts from his account, which he often does anyway, after a weekend of barraging the internet with posts showing screenshots of texts he had received from Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as insulting memes.
Kanye West says he’s taking accountability for his recent social media rants involving Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and the mother of their four children.
The 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize on the same platform where he had posted the bizarre rants.
“I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” wrote West on Instagram. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”
West apologized for using all caps in his notorious Instagram posts saying, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”
In the past week, West has gone back and forth on the relationship he has with his ex-wife, from commenting on her parenting after their daughter, North was on Tik Tok, slamming insults against her new boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as trying to win her back
with a truck-full of roses on Valentine’s Day.
In his song ‘Eazy’, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
Kardashian allegedly texted West
after the attacks against her beau, saying, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”
West has deleted the harsh posts from his Instagram account since then, though it remains unclear why he decided to shift his focus from the couple. Ye is dropping the new album Donda 2 on February 22, so maybe fans will get some insight as to what’s going on in the ‘Heartless’ rapper’s mind.