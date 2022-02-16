https://sputniknews.com/20220216/kanye-west-apologizes-for-recent-rants-about-kim-kardashian--1093068759.html

Kanye West Apologizes for Recent Rants About Kim Kardashian

The rapper deleted emotional posts from his account, which he often does anyway, after a weekend of barraging the internet with posts showing screenshots of... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

Kanye West says he’s taking accountability for his recent social media rants involving Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and the mother of their four children. The 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize on the same platform where he had posted the bizarre rants.West apologized for using all caps in his notorious Instagram posts saying, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”In the past week, West has gone back and forth on the relationship he has with his ex-wife, from commenting on her parenting after their daughter, North was on Tik Tok, slamming insults against her new boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as trying to win her back with a truck-full of roses on Valentine’s Day.In his song ‘Eazy’, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”Kardashian allegedly texted West after the attacks against her beau, saying, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”West has deleted the harsh posts from his Instagram account since then, though it remains unclear why he decided to shift his focus from the couple. Ye is dropping the new album Donda 2 on February 22, so maybe fans will get some insight as to what’s going on in the ‘Heartless’ rapper’s mind.

