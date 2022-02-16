International
Kanye West Apologizes for Recent Rants About Kim Kardashian
Kanye West says he’s taking accountability for his recent social media rants involving Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and the mother of their four children. The 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize on the same platform where he had posted the bizarre rants.West apologized for using all caps in his notorious Instagram posts saying, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”In the past week, West has gone back and forth on the relationship he has with his ex-wife, from commenting on her parenting after their daughter, North was on Tik Tok, slamming insults against her new boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as trying to win her back with a truck-full of roses on Valentine’s Day.In his song ‘Eazy’, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”Kardashian allegedly texted West after the attacks against her beau, saying, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”West has deleted the harsh posts from his Instagram account since then, though it remains unclear why he decided to shift his focus from the couple. Ye is dropping the new album Donda 2 on February 22, so maybe fans will get some insight as to what’s going on in the ‘Heartless’ rapper’s mind.
Mary Manley
Mary Manley
01:43 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 01:44 GMT 16.02.2022)
© Evan AgostiniIn this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name.
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
© Evan Agostini
Mary Manley
The rapper deleted emotional posts from his account, which he often does anyway, after a weekend of barraging the internet with posts showing screenshots of texts he had received from Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson as well as insulting memes.
Kanye West says he’s taking accountability for his recent social media rants involving Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife and the mother of their four children.
The 44-year-old rapper and fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize on the same platform where he had posted the bizarre rants.

“I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” wrote West on Instagram. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

West apologized for using all caps in his notorious Instagram posts saying, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” he wrote. “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”
In the past week, West has gone back and forth on the relationship he has with his ex-wife, from commenting on her parenting after their daughter, North was on Tik Tok, slamming insults against her new boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson, as well as trying to win her back with a truck-full of roses on Valentine’s Day.
Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox Call It Quits
14 February, 21:29 GMT
In his song ‘Eazy’, Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
Kardashian allegedly texted West after the attacks against her beau, saying, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”
West has deleted the harsh posts from his Instagram account since then, though it remains unclear why he decided to shift his focus from the couple. Ye is dropping the new album Donda 2 on February 22, so maybe fans will get some insight as to what’s going on in the ‘Heartless’ rapper’s mind.
