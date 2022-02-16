International
Joe Biden Addresses Americans on Ukraine
Joe Biden Addresses Americans on Ukraine
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sarah Palin losing her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, and Prince Andrew settling a lawsuit by sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.
Joe Biden Addresses Americans on Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sarah Palin losing her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, and Prince Andrew settling a lawsuit by sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.
GUESTCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Corporate Media Coverage of Durham Investigation, Prince Andrew Settlement, and President Biden Address to the NationCharles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | The Shearer Family, The 2016 Election, and More Indictments from John DurhamIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about Biden's speech, President Eisenhower meeting aliens, and Canada's seizure of funds. Carmine talked about the corporate media and the ways they're avoiding the John Durham investigation. Carmine spoke about President Eisenhower meeting with aliens and Russian troops finishing training.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about the Clinton's, James Comey, and the Russiagate narrative. Charles described the history of American theft in Russia and Clinton administration involvement during the fall of the Soviet Union. Charles talked about the John Durham investigation and future indictments from Durham.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Sarah Palin losing her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, and Prince Andrew settling a lawsuit by sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.
GUEST
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Corporate Media Coverage of Durham Investigation, Prince Andrew Settlement, and President Biden Address to the Nation
Charles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | The Shearer Family, The 2016 Election, and More Indictments from John Durham
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about Biden's speech, President Eisenhower meeting aliens, and Canada's seizure of funds. Carmine talked about the corporate media and the ways they're avoiding the John Durham investigation. Carmine spoke about President Eisenhower meeting with aliens and Russian troops finishing training.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about the Clinton's, James Comey, and the Russiagate narrative. Charles described the history of American theft in Russia and Clinton administration involvement during the fall of the Soviet Union. Charles talked about the John Durham investigation and future indictments from Durham.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
