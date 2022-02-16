International
Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Army Command Says
Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Army Command Says
Syrian anti-air missiles have overshot their targets several times in recent years, winding up over Israeli-controlled territory due to the close-in nature of...
According to Syrian Army Command, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights at several military positions in the town of Zakia south of Damascus just before midnight on Wednesday.No casualties and little damage has been reported.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Army Command Says

22:53 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 23:00 GMT 16.02.2022)
Morgan Artyukhina
Syrian anti-air missiles have overshot their targets several times in recent years, winding up over Israeli-controlled territory due to the close-in nature of its engagements with Israeli aircraft launching missiles at targets in Syria.
According to Syrian Army Command, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights at several military positions in the town of Zakia south of Damascus just before midnight on Wednesday.
No casualties and little damage has been reported.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
