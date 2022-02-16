https://sputniknews.com/20220216/israel-strikes-syria-with-surface-to-surface-missiles-army-command-says-1093096368.html

Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Army Command Says

Syrian anti-air missiles have overshot their targets several times in recent years, winding up over Israeli-controlled territory due to the close-in nature of... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

According to Syrian Army Command, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights at several military positions in the town of Zakia south of Damascus just before midnight on Wednesday.No casualties and little damage has been reported.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

