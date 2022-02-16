https://sputniknews.com/20220216/israel-strikes-syria-with-surface-to-surface-missiles-army-command-says-1093096368.html
Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Army Command Says
Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Army Command Says
Syrian anti-air missiles have overshot their targets several times in recent years, winding up over Israeli-controlled territory due to the close-in nature of... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T22:53+0000
2022-02-16T22:53+0000
2022-02-16T23:00+0000
syria
israel
missiles
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
According to Syrian Army Command, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights at several military positions in the town of Zakia south of Damascus just before midnight on Wednesday.No casualties and little damage has been reported.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
syria, israel, missiles, middle east
Israel Strikes Syria With Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Army Command Says
22:53 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 23:00 GMT 16.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Syrian anti-air missiles have overshot their targets several times in recent years, winding up over Israeli-controlled territory due to the close-in nature of its engagements with Israeli aircraft launching missiles at targets in Syria.
According to Syrian Army Command, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights at several military positions in the town of Zakia south of Damascus just before midnight on Wednesday.
No casualties and little damage has been reported.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...