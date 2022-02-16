https://sputniknews.com/20220216/iranian-foreign-minister-urges-west-to-reaffirm-jcpoa-guarantees-in-political-statement-1093086719.html

Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West to Reaffirm JCPOA Guarantees in Political Statement

Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West to Reaffirm JCPOA Guarantees in Political Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran wants the West, including the United States, to reaffirm, at... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T13:49+0000

2022-02-16T13:49+0000

2022-02-16T13:49+0000

iran

jcpoa

nuclear deal

iran nuclear deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662088_0:164:3059:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_b2aa4e2320f92bb362003c18f4e98fa1.jpg

He noted that Iranian citizens cannot trust the verbal statements of the US officials, given the case of the US unilaterally abandoning its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposing sanctions on Iran.The JCPOA was concluded by China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Iran, as well as the European Union, in 2015, and provided for the easing of sanctions in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear programme. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its commitment under the deal, removing restrictions placed on nuclear research and uranium enrichment.After taking office in January 2021, incumbent US President Joe Biden said he was seeking to revive the deal and renew US commitments under the JCPOA. The negotiations of all parties concerned were launched in Vienna in April 2021. During the seventh round of talks, completed on 17 December, the sides agreed on two drafts of a new deal that reflected Iran's interests. The eighth round began on 27 December and is expected to conclude soon.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iran, jcpoa, nuclear deal, iran nuclear deal