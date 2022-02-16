https://sputniknews.com/20220216/house-gop-reportedly-demand-that-democrats-probe-biden-administration-over-record-inflation-1093086524.html
House GOP Reportedly Demand That Democrats Probe Biden Administration Over Record Inflation
House GOP Reportedly Demand That Democrats Probe Biden Administration Over Record Inflation
The Democratic White House blamed private companies' greed for the skyrocketing prices in the country as Biden's approval rating took another hit due to 40-year-high inflation rates.
House Republicans sent a letter addressing Democrats in Congress urging them to open a bipartisan investigation into the soaring inflation in the country and specifically the impact of the Biden administration's policies
on it, The Washington Times
has reported, citing an obtained copy of the document.
The initiative was reportedly launched by lawmaker Michael Cloud (R-TX), who sent the letter to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY). He called on her to host a public meeting on the matter, the media outlet said citing the letter.
"Republicans on this committee have pointed out numerous times that there are ample areas for legitimate oversight", the letter from the GOP lawmakers reportedly said.
The letter allegedly criticised the investigation into growing consumer prices already started by Maloney: they insist that the search for "predatory practices" only serves the goal of demonising businesses, not finding the real perpetrators. Republicans are confident that Maloney's probe is simply a "veil" to cover-up for the committee's inability to investigate the Biden administration, The Washington Times said.
The GOP lawmakers further reportedly stated that if the committee was serious about finding the source of the said inflation, which reached 40-year-highs in January at 7.5%
, Maloney would not mind holding public hearings.
"The committee should investigate the Biden administration's policies on oil and gas production, which are causing the price of electricity and gas to increase", the letter reportedly said.
In light of the report, a spokesperson for the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee has dismissed the allegations that the body was not pursuing the goal of finding the source behind soaring consumer prices.
"The committee is investigating why the biggest meat companies are raking in enormous profits and making huge payouts to executives and shareholders at the same time they are raising prices on Americans", the spokesperson said.
The first reports of spiking inflation in the US emerged in November 2021. By Christmas, many American families were able to feel the impact on gasoline and grocery prices.
Around the same time, polls showed another decline in President Joe Biden's ratings, with many respondents adding inflation
to the long list of things they believed POTUS failed to address properly. Aside from inflation, Americans pointed to the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the growing number of COVID-19 infections as the two main problems of the current administration.