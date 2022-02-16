https://sputniknews.com/20220216/house-gop-reportedly-demand-that-democrats-probe-biden-administration-over-record-inflation-1093086524.html

House GOP Reportedly Demand That Democrats Probe Biden Administration Over Record Inflation

House GOP Reportedly Demand That Democrats Probe Biden Administration Over Record Inflation

House Republicans sent a letter addressing Democrats in Congress urging them to open a bipartisan investigation into the soaring inflation in the country and specifically the impact of the Biden administration's policies on it, The Washington Times has reported, citing an obtained copy of the document.The initiative was reportedly launched by lawmaker Michael Cloud (R-TX), who sent the letter to House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY). He called on her to host a public meeting on the matter, the media outlet said citing the letter.The letter allegedly criticised the investigation into growing consumer prices already started by Maloney: they insist that the search for "predatory practices" only serves the goal of demonising businesses, not finding the real perpetrators. Republicans are confident that Maloney's probe is simply a "veil" to cover-up for the committee's inability to investigate the Biden administration, The Washington Times said.The GOP lawmakers further reportedly stated that if the committee was serious about finding the source of the said inflation, which reached 40-year-highs in January at 7.5%, Maloney would not mind holding public hearings.In light of the report, a spokesperson for the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee has dismissed the allegations that the body was not pursuing the goal of finding the source behind soaring consumer prices.The first reports of spiking inflation in the US emerged in November 2021. By Christmas, many American families were able to feel the impact on gasoline and grocery prices.Around the same time, polls showed another decline in President Joe Biden's ratings, with many respondents adding inflation to the long list of things they believed POTUS failed to address properly. Aside from inflation, Americans pointed to the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal and the growing number of COVID-19 infections as the two main problems of the current administration.

