'Give Stubborn Wives a Gentle Beating': Malaysian Female Minister's Advice to Husbands Stirs Outrage

'Give Stubborn Wives a Gentle Beating': Malaysian Female Minister's Advice to Husbands Stirs Outrage

In 2020, Malaysian Minister Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff faced criticism after making a controversial statement, suggesting women "accept, remain patient, and...

Malaysian Deputy Minister for Women, Family, and Community Development Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff is facing flak after being accused of "normalising" domestic violence by advising husbands to beat their "stubborn" wives "gently" to discipline them for "unruly" behaviour.Yusoff posted a two-minute video clip on Instagram titled "Mother's Tips" in which she advises husbands to first "discipline" their "stubborn wives" by speaking to them. And if they do not change their "unruly" behaviour, they should sleep separately from their wives for three days.But if they still refuse to budge after the sleeping separation, Yusoff said, "The husbands can try the physical touch approach, by striking her gently, to show his strictness and how much he wants her to change".The video, however, didn't sit well with netizens and several women's rights activist groups who have since taken to social media and criticised the minister, demanding her resignation "for normalising domestic violence" and "perpetuating ideas and behaviour that are opposed to gender equality".Yusoff, in the video, also advised women that in order to win over their spouse, they must only speak to them if they have their husband's permission.Calling Yusoff's videos "abhorrent", the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) slammed the minister and said that she was supposed to uphold equality and the rights of women to protection and safety.JAG issued a statement and pointed out that between 2020 and 2021, there were 9,015 police reports on domestic violence. However, in reality, the cases are much higher as many women don't report their cases due to the stigma and fear attached to it.Women's rights NGO Sisters in Islam (SIS) too hit out at Yusoff for being ignorant about issues and problems faced by women.

