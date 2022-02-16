https://sputniknews.com/20220216/frances-national-rally-calls-russian-troops-withdrawal-encouraging-sign-of-de-escalation-1093086948.html

France's National Rally Calls Russian Troops Withdrawal Encouraging Sign of De-Escalation

France's National Rally Calls Russian Troops Withdrawal Encouraging Sign of De-Escalation

PARIS (Sputnik) - The withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine is an encouraging sign of de-escalation, spokesman for the French National... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T13:59+0000

2022-02-16T13:59+0000

2022-02-16T13:59+0000

national rally

russia

ukraine

france

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105382/55/1053825597_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_600a4f7e8e885ba39cb9f3918acd6259.jpg

On Tuesday, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills.Bardella added, that there were provocations from both sides because the United States had deployed its personnel on the border with Romania.According to Bardella, this situation raises the question of whether France should be in NATO military command.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

ukraine

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

national rally, russia, ukraine, france