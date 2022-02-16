https://sputniknews.com/20220216/formula-1-team-red-bull-racing-signs-most-lucrative-cryptocurrency-deal-in-sports-history-1093089365.html

Formula 1 Team Red Bull Racing Signs 'Most Lucrative' Cryptocurrency Deal in Sports History

Formula 1 Team Red Bull Racing Signs 'Most Lucrative' Cryptocurrency Deal in Sports History

Cryptocurrency is not just the latest fad among millennials, but sports organisations too. Earlier, there were reports that crypto major VeganNation was set to... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T16:30+0000

2022-02-16T16:30+0000

2022-02-16T16:30+0000

sport

sport

sport

formula 1

formula 1

formula one

formula one

red bull

red bull racing

crypto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093090051_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_069b80ecce39388ee92c6ab9df011459.jpg

Red Bull Racing (RBR) have signed a $150m sponsorship deal with Bybit, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, the Formula 1 team announced on Wednesday.RBR said that the deal is the "most lucrative annual cryptocurrency sponsorship" in sports history. Meanwhile, Bybit described its association with Red Bull as "the single largest per-annum cryptocurrency venture yet seen in international sport".As per the reigning F1 world champions, over a period of three years, Bybit will provide $50m per annum, besides educating the car-racing team on digital economy with the help of their "crypto-literacy" programme.The unregulated cryptocurrency market has gained immense traction in the last few years, with the rise of crypto exchanges around the world allowing people to trade it on the blockchain.Bybit is ranked among the top-10 exchanges globally, a list topped by Cayman Islands-headquartered Binance.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, formula 1, formula 1, formula one, formula one, red bull, red bull racing, crypto, crypto currency, cryptocurrency exchange, crypto currency, sputnik, sponsorship, deal, contract