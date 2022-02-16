https://sputniknews.com/20220216/first-woman-fourth-person-overall-cured-of-hiv-using-gene-therapy-1093067595.html

First Woman, Fourth Person Overall Cured of HIV Using Gene Therapy

The woman, whose identity was not revealed by her doctors at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City, received stem-cell transplants from an adult relative and of umbilical cord blood from an unrelated newborn in order to treat acute myeloid leukemia, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).The sources weren’t random: the stem cells put into her body contained a genetic mutation that renders the CCR5 gene, a common entry point for HIV into the body’s immune system cells, impassable to the virus. If left untreated, a lengthy HIV infection can develop into Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) - a condition in which the virus has hamstrung the body’s immune system, meaning a typically minor infection can become life-threatening.However, she isn’t actually declared “cured” yet, as they need to wait and see if her infection returns. However, she stopped taking antiretroviral therapy, which HIV-positive people take in regular doses to keep their infections low, in October 2020. She received her transplant in August 2017HIV is known as one of the world’s most stubborn epidemic viruses, able to weather most treatments doctors have thrown at it. When it was identified in the early 1980s in the United States, it was found mostly among gay men and transgender women, the social stigmas of which led to years of indifference by medical professionals and national leaders, activists said at the time. Until an effective treatment was found in 1996, contracting HIV was seen by many as a death sentence.While many new drugs have been produced since then, which can block infection from occurring or suppress the virus to such low levels that patients are “functionally cured,” no true cure has ever been developed beyond the four gene therapy recipients.According to the World Health Organization’s report on World AIDS Day on December 1, 2021, some 1.5 million people were newly infected with HIV in 2020 and 680,000 people died from HIV-related causes. Roughly 36.6 million have died from complications of AIDS since the epidemic began in 1981.

