LIVE: 'Snow Moon' Rises in Night Sky Over Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/fear-not-artist-creates-chilling-and-monumental-nonhuman-like-angels-described-in-bible-1093087982.html
Fear Not: Artist Creates Chilling and Monumental Nonhuman-Like Angels Described in Bible
Fear Not: Artist Creates Chilling and Monumental Nonhuman-Like Angels Described in Bible
Everyone already knows that the angels in "classical art paintings" of the Renaissance period (basically happy children with white wings) are not very similar...
2022-02-16T15:22+0000
2022-02-16T15:22+0000
bible
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/10/1093088062_0:222:1080:830_1920x0_80_0_0_a5adc135561660b176e07fdc53d9cd60.jpg
While some angels are described as human-like creatures, others are definitely far from having a humanoid form - in fact, they are as far from human-looking as possible. They are more like bizarre mechanisms with multiple wings and blasts of light and fire emanating from them, while their numerous eyes stare at people from all parts of their bodies. Well, now there is an artist who has managed to grasp the outlandish and mystical vision. Just take a look at these clips by Jonas Pfeiffer and you will see why the heavenly messengers said "fear not" at the start of every conversation.
bible

Fear Not: Artist Creates Chilling and Monumental Nonhuman-Like Angels Described in Bible

15:22 GMT 16.02.2022
© Photo : jopfe/instagramSeraphim
Seraphim - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2022
© Photo : jopfe/instagram
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Everyone already knows that the angels in "classical art paintings" of the Renaissance period (basically happy children with white wings) are not very similar to the messengers of God in the Bible - especially when we are talking about the Old Testament.
While some angels are described as human-like creatures, others are definitely far from having a humanoid form - in fact, they are as far from human-looking as possible. They are more like bizarre mechanisms with multiple wings and blasts of light and fire emanating from them, while their numerous eyes stare at people from all parts of their bodies.
Well, now there is an artist who has managed to grasp the outlandish and mystical vision. Just take a look at these clips by Jonas Pfeiffer and you will see why the heavenly messengers said "fear not" at the start of every conversation.
