Fear Not: Artist Creates Chilling and Monumental Nonhuman-Like Angels Described in Bible

Everyone already knows that the angels in "classical art paintings" of the Renaissance period (basically happy children with white wings) are not very similar...

While some angels are described as human-like creatures, others are definitely far from having a humanoid form - in fact, they are as far from human-looking as possible. They are more like bizarre mechanisms with multiple wings and blasts of light and fire emanating from them, while their numerous eyes stare at people from all parts of their bodies. Well, now there is an artist who has managed to grasp the outlandish and mystical vision. Just take a look at these clips by Jonas Pfeiffer and you will see why the heavenly messengers said "fear not" at the start of every conversation.

