https://sputniknews.com/20220216/dogs-can-recognise-their-owners-by-voice-alone-1093089656.html

Dogs Can Recognise Their Owners By Voice Alone

Dogs Can Recognise Their Owners By Voice Alone

While it has been known through previous studies that dogs have the capability of telling their owners apart from other humans, it has been unclear until now... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T16:37+0000

2022-02-16T16:37+0000

2022-02-16T16:37+0000

dogs

science

animals

canines

biology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092743843_0:309:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd93b2cce75d44969a09ab99b1dec7c9.jpg

Dogs are capable of recognising their owners by voice alone, without the need of any visual or olfactory cues to tell them apart from other humans, a new study has shown.The research has demonstrated that in identifying their owners through voice, the canines make use of the same properties which are used by people in differentiating between voices.The first-of-its-kind study was conducted by researchers from Hungary’s Eotvos Lorand University, and the findings were published in peer-reviewed scientific journal Animal Cognition on 10 February.During the research, 28 owner-dog pairs were invited to the lab and made to play the game of hide-and-seek, as per a press release by the Hungarian university.The dogs had to find their owners, who positioned themselves in one of two hiding places, while a stranger hid behind the other. Both the owner and the stranger then read out a recipe in a neutral tone from their respective spots, with the dog tasked with identifying the owner.The experiment involved multiple rounds and the owner’s voice was paired with those of 14 different strangers. In order to be sure that the dogs couldn’t make use of any smell whatsoever during the experiment, in the last two rounds recordings of the owners were played from the spot where the strangers had been hiding.Further, the dogs identified their owners’ more readily when the stranger’s voice differed from that of the owner’s in pitch and tone.The study’s researchers say that the duration of time the dogs looked in the direction of their owner’s voice before they walked towards the voice indicated how confident they were in the recognition process.“Dogs may make use of the same voice properties or different ones. If two voices differ in a property that matters for dogs, decisions should be easier”, she said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220107/virus-sniffing-dogs-becoming-popular-alternative-for-covid-19-tests-reports-say-1092080705.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

dogs, science, animals, canines, biology