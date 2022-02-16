https://sputniknews.com/20220216/blinken-claims-zelensky-takes-threat-to-ukraine-seriously-but-does-not-want-people-to-panic-1093091043.html

Blinken Claims Zelensky Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But Does Not Want People to Panic

Blinken Claims Zelensky Takes Threat to Ukraine Seriously, But Does Not Want People to Panic

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is taking the threat of invasion of his country seriously, but he does not want the people to... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T16:37+0000

2022-02-16T16:37+0000

2022-02-16T16:37+0000

russia-nato row on european security

us

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

antony blinken

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/06/1082815728_0:55:1043:642_1920x0_80_0_0_67bdf7ab92a993b65339de1f7a2d71b9.jpg

“I think President Zelensky is taking it very seriously. He’s trying to maintain calm. He doesn’t want his people to panic,” Blinken said. “That’s the right thing to do. But I think the Ukrainians are taking it very seriously.”Blinken reiterated that if there is an invasion, the consequences would be terrible first and foremost for the Ukrainian people, but the United States has been and still stands ready to assist Ukraine.Ukraine and several Western countries have been accusing Russia of a military build-up along the Ukrainian border in an alleged preparation of an invasion. Russia has rejected these accusations, saying that it was not planning to attack any country, including Ukraine.However, Russia has warned that NATO’s plans to expand further eastward represents a direct threat to its national security. Russia has also said the United States and its allies’ supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine worsens the security situation as it encourages Kiev to take military action against the breakaway Donbas republics.On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea after they completed their military exercises there.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, antony blinken, russia