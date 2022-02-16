https://sputniknews.com/20220216/biden-shuns-trumps-executive-privilege-claim-orders-release-of-wh-visitor-logs-to-jan-6-panel-1093082567.html

Biden 'Shuns Trump's Executive Privilege Claim, Orders Release of WH Visitor Logs to Jan. 6 Panel'

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the 6 January House Select Committee, describing it as just another "witch hunt" orchestrated to... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T12:08+0000

2022-02-16T12:08+0000

2022-02-16T12:20+0000

US President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump's executive privilege claims, ordering that White House visitor logs be released to the House Select Panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, according to The New York Times.

