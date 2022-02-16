International
Breaking News: Biden 'Shuns Trump's Executive Privilege Claim, Orders Release of WH Visitor Logs to Jan. 6 Panel'
https://sputniknews.com/20220216/biden-shuns-trumps-executive-privilege-claim-orders-release-of-wh-visitor-logs-to-jan-6-panel-1093082567.html
Biden 'Shuns Trump's Executive Privilege Claim, Orders Release of WH Visitor Logs to Jan. 6 Panel'
Biden 'Shuns Trump's Executive Privilege Claim, Orders Release of WH Visitor Logs to Jan. 6 Panel'
Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the 6 January House Select Committee, describing it as just another "witch hunt" orchestrated to... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-16T12:08+0000
2022-02-16T12:20+0000
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093082567.jpg?1645014036
US President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump's executive privilege claims, ordering that White House visitor logs be released to the House Select Panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, according to The New York Times.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us

Biden 'Shuns Trump's Executive Privilege Claim, Orders Release of WH Visitor Logs to Jan. 6 Panel'

12:08 GMT 16.02.2022 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 16.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the 6 January House Select Committee, describing it as just another "witch hunt" orchestrated to harm him.
US President Joe Biden has rejected Donald Trump's executive privilege claims, ordering that White House visitor logs be released to the House Select Panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, according to The New York Times.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала