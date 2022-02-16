https://sputniknews.com/20220216/belarus-pledges-to-boost-cooperation-with-russia-due-to-irrational-nato-policies-1093077553.html

Belarus Pledges to Boost Military Cooperation With Russia Due to 'Irrational' NATO Policies

Belarus Pledges to Boost Military Cooperation With Russia Due to 'Irrational' NATO Policies

Earlier this month, Russian and Belarusian forces held military drills called Union Resolve 2022 on Belarusian territory. After the exercises concluded... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T09:32+0000

2022-02-16T09:32+0000

2022-02-16T10:30+0000

nato

belarus

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105750/71/1057507174_0:163:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_a89f549cf0ac50739d44a69336d1f6a4.jpg

Minsk is planning to boost military cooperation with Moscow and partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei stated, citing "irrational" NATO policies.The minister also stressed that Belarus opposes NATO expansion.He noted that Belarus is a small country, and it can't oppose possible aggression by the "Western partners" alone.

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

nato, belarus, russia