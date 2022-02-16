https://sputniknews.com/20220216/belarus-pledges-to-boost-cooperation-with-russia-due-to-irrational-nato-policies-1093077553.html
Belarus Pledges to Boost Military Cooperation With Russia Due to 'Irrational' NATO Policies
Earlier this month, Russian and Belarusian forces held military drills called Union Resolve 2022 on Belarusian territory. After the exercises concluded
Minsk is planning to boost military cooperation with Moscow and partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei stated, citing "irrational" NATO policies.The minister also stressed that Belarus opposes NATO expansion.He noted that Belarus is a small country, and it can't oppose possible aggression by the "Western partners" alone.
Earlier this month, Russian and Belarusian forces held military drills called Union Resolve 2022 on Belarusian territory. After the exercises concluded, Russian forces redeployed to their bases, an official statement stressed.
Minsk is planning to boost military cooperation with Moscow
and partnership within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei stated, citing "irrational" NATO policies.
"We must be prepared for a possible repulse of external aggression, no matter where it comes from. We will continue to strengthen military cooperation with Russia ... Taking into account the irrational policy of NATO and a number of Western states, we must 'keep our gunpowder dry'", Makei said.
The minister also stressed that Belarus opposes NATO expansion.
"We have always fiercely opposed the expansion of NATO. We believe that the promises given to (former Soviet President Mikhail) Gorbachev were violated by Western partners and as a result, we are in a situation where nobody trusts anyone", the official said.
He noted that Belarus is a small country, and it can't oppose possible aggression by the "Western partners"
alone.