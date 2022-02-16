https://sputniknews.com/20220216/beijing-urges-west-to-stop-instigating-tensions-around-chinas-rapprochement-with-russia-1093081547.html

Beijing Urges West to Stop Instigating Tensions Around China's Rapprochement With Russia

Beijing Urges West to Stop Instigating Tensions Around China's Rapprochement With Russia

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China calls on the West to cease escalating tensions around the rapprochement between Russia and China, given that Moscow and Beijing... 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-16T11:40+0000

2022-02-16T11:40+0000

2022-02-16T11:40+0000

russia

china

wang wenbin

vladimir putin

xi jinping

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105521/45/1055214547_0:192:2959:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_60340441477aa3714b4645fb856ad64a.jpg

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that Russia's and China's growing alignment in military and diplomatic domains impacts the alliance's security, while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Beijing to denounce Moscow over its "actions in Ukraine" and stop resisting the West in launching a response through the United Nations.He stressed that both countries had always pursued a new kind of international relations based on mutual respect, impartiality and justice, while the contribution of the two countries to international peace and development was obvious and indisputable.He added that China advocates an equitable and fair attitude toward the countries' interests and security proposals while supporting dialogue and consultations as means to settle disputes and ensure global strategic balance and stability.In late January, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also raised concerns over China and Russia bridging together, saying that Moscow and Beijing seek to fill an ideological vacuum by forging alliances with authoritarian regimes and pursuing closer bilateral cooperation than ever before.On 4 February Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China, where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The sides focused on bilateral agenda and economic cooperation and signed a package of documents alongside a joint Russia-China statement on the international relations ushering in a new era, where they expressed a shared perspective on nuclear non-proliferation, arms control and denounced further NATO enlargement.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, china, wang wenbin, vladimir putin, xi jinping