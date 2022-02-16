https://sputniknews.com/20220216/all-of-us-are-dead-rules-supreme-on-netflix-for-three-consecutive-weeks-1093200759.html

'All of Us are Dead' Rules Supreme On Netflix for Three Consecutive Weeks

South Korean zombie apocalypse TV series has reigned aloft Netflix’s Global Top 10 weekly viewership charts for its third week in a row now. 16.02.2022, Sputnik International

According to Netflix's report on 16 February, 'All of Us are Dead' recorded 113.24 million hours of viewing time between 7 and 13 February, ranking first in the TV Non-English category.The new K-Drama recorded 474.26 million hours of cumulative viewing since its release on 28 January, and ranked third in the non-English section of TV in its all-time box office ranking, which counts the record for 28 days after its release. First place is still occupied by another K-Drama hit 'Squid Game' (1.65 billion hours), and second place is taken by 'Paper House: Part 4' (619.01 million hours). 'All of Us are Dead' tells the story of a zombie virus spreading in a high school in Hyosan. Several students are trapped in the school and struggle to survive against zombies in a situation where there is no outside help. This series is based on a webtoon of the same name published by Joo Dong-Geun in 2009. At present, the work is in the Top 10 in 94 countries, confirming what a keen interest the world's viewers have in K-Drama.

