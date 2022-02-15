https://sputniknews.com/20220215/us-to-verify-russias-statements-on-partial-troop-withdrawal-from-border-with-ukraine-1093056011.html

US to 'Verify' Russia's Statements on Partial Troop Withdrawal From Border With Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced earlier in the day that a portion of the military forces will return to their respective bases now that the military... 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, has announced that Washington plans to verify Russia's statements regarding the partial withdrawal of troops stationed near Ukraine's borders.The American envoy to NATO also expressed the hope that earlier statements from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about readiness for talks on security proposals, such as new arms control agreements for Europe, were "genuine".The Russian Defence Ministry earlier released a statement that its southern and western military units had started to return their troops to their bases of permanent deployment after the end of the drills. These forces were temporarily redeployed to Russia's southern border to take part in these annual military exercises.The ministry also released a video showing Russian Т-72Bz tanks, Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) and self-propelled howitzers starting to make their way to their home bases.Western nations have repeatedly expressed concerns about the alleged massing of Russian military forces near Ukraine's borders, claiming that they fear an "imminent" Russian invasion. Moscow repeatedly rejected allegations that it has any plans to attack its neighbour. The Kremlin also stressed that it was its sovereign right to move troops as it sees fit.Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also commented on the troops' withdrawal and redeployment, stating that it was scheduled and not done to meet the demands of any foreign government. He also slammed the "info-terrorism" that the western politicians and media unleashed on Russia.

