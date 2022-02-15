US Suspends Mexican Avocado Imports After Official Receives ‘Threatening’ Phone Call
© AP Photo / Nick WagnerCrates of avocados from Michoacan available for sale at a market in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. High avocado prices have fueled deforestation in Michoacan, where farmers cut down pines to clear the way for more avocado trees
Experts have noted that the most powerful cartels in the Mexican state of Michoacán, which accounts for 75 percent of the country's total avocado production, have recently been fighting not only over the drug trade, but also over the lucrative avocado business, with the market in the state currently valued at $1.5 billion.
The United States temporarily banned avocado imports from Michoacán, Mexico “until further notice” on Monday, just hours ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, citing security issues.
Mexico’s agriculture department said that the decision was made “after one of their officials, who was carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacán, received a threatening message on his official cellphone,” the AP reported.
The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service was said to be investigating the incident and working out measures to ensure the security of its personnel.
“Facilitating the export of Mexican avocados to [America] and ensuring the safety of our agricultural inspection teams go hand in hand,” the US Embassy in Mexico said in a statement posted to its Twitter account. “We are working with @GobiernoMX to guarantee security conditions that allow our personnel in #Michoacán to resume operations.”
The ban did not affect the supply of avocados for the Super Bowl, as shipments had already been delivered.
Meanwhile, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested on the same day that the suspension is part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests.
“In all of this there are also a lot of political interests and political interests, there is competition; they don't want Mexican avocados to get into the United States, right, because it would rule in the United States because of its quality,” he said.
Michoacán has in recent years seen a sharp rise in the level of violence in areas with avocado plantations. According to data from OCCRP, criminal groups steal approximately 48 tons of avocado from Michoacán daily.