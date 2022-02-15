https://sputniknews.com/20220215/us-suspends-mexican-avocado-imports-after-official-receives-threatening-phone-call-1093037503.html

US Suspends Mexican Avocado Imports After Official Receives ‘Threatening’ Phone Call

US Suspends Mexican Avocado Imports After Official Receives ‘Threatening’ Phone Call

US Imposes Ban on Mexican Avocado Supplies After ‘Threatening’ Phone Call

2022-02-15T00:06+0000

2022-02-15T00:06+0000

2022-02-15T00:06+0000

latin america

us

avocado

cartels

supplies

super bowl

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107651/67/1076516762_0:191:2963:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_ef1fd53c380d04e328b617b4a9b3e03e.jpg

The United States temporarily banned avocado imports from Michoacán, Mexico “until further notice” on Monday, just hours ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl, citing security issues.Mexico’s agriculture department said that the decision was made “after one of their officials, who was carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacán, received a threatening message on his official cellphone,” the AP reported.The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service was said to be investigating the incident and working out measures to ensure the security of its personnel.The ban did not affect the supply of avocados for the Super Bowl, as shipments had already been delivered. Meanwhile, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested on the same day that the suspension is part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests.Michoacán has in recent years seen a sharp rise in the level of violence in areas with avocado plantations. According to data from OCCRP, criminal groups steal approximately 48 tons of avocado from Michoacán daily.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

latin america, us, avocado, cartels, supplies, super bowl