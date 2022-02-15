https://sputniknews.com/20220215/us-embassy-in-minsk-calls-on-americans-to-leave-belarus-immediately-1093038716.html

US Embassy in Minsk Calls on Americans to Leave Belarus Immediately

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Minsk issued a statement to urge Americans to leave Belarus immediately. 15.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Do not travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine, COVID-19, and related entry restrictions," the embassy said in the statement on its website."U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means," it said.Earlier in the day, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, according to media reports.The United States is accusing Russia of making plans to invade Ukraine this week, but Moscow has rejected those claims, stating it has no intention to invade any country while pointing to NATO's military activities near its borders.

