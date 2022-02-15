https://sputniknews.com/20220215/us-embassy-in-minsk-calls-on-americans-to-leave-belarus-immediately-1093038716.html
US Embassy in Minsk Calls on Americans to Leave Belarus Immediately
US Embassy in Minsk Calls on Americans to Leave Belarus Immediately
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Minsk issued a statement to urge Americans to leave Belarus immediately. 15.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-15T02:27+0000
2022-02-15T02:27+0000
2022-02-15T02:28+0000
belarus
us
embassy
ukraine
russia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090309773_0:30:1280:750_1920x0_80_0_0_85037cce3b881ce16b47d2b30089c1ab.jpg
"Do not travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine, COVID-19, and related entry restrictions," the embassy said in the statement on its website."U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means," it said.Earlier in the day, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, according to media reports.The United States is accusing Russia of making plans to invade Ukraine this week, but Moscow has rejected those claims, stating it has no intention to invade any country while pointing to NATO's military activities near its borders.
https://sputniknews.com/20220214/nsa-jake-sullivan-reportedly-asks-us-congress-to-offer-1-billion-loan-guarantees-to-ukraine-1093027361.html
belarus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090309773_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_eaa37b521f8b7c2e0cd26340b1f530b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, us, embassy, ukraine, russia, covid-19
US Embassy in Minsk Calls on Americans to Leave Belarus Immediately
02:27 GMT 15.02.2022 (Updated: 02:28 GMT 15.02.2022) Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Minsk issued a statement to urge Americans to leave Belarus immediately.
"Do not travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine, COVID-19, and related entry restrictions," the embassy said in the statement on its website.
"U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means," it said.
Earlier in the day, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US lawmakers about the Ukraine situation and Washington's offer to provide Kiev with $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to ease concerns of war in the country, according to media reports.
The United States is accusing Russia of making plans to invade Ukraine this week, but Moscow has rejected those claims, stating it has no intention to invade any country while pointing to NATO's military activities
near its borders.